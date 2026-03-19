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'Ready' to help keep Hormuz open: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Japan

Significant display of international unity amid escalating Middle East tensions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Indian vessel 'Nanda Devi' carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrives at Vadinar Port in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat state on March 17, 2026 after Iran allowed it to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor that remains disrupted by the Middle East war.
Indian vessel 'Nanda Devi' carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrives at Vadinar Port in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat state on March 17, 2026 after Iran allowed it to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor that remains disrupted by the Middle East war.
AFP-STR

In a significant display of international unity amid escalating Middle East tensions, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan have issued a joint statement pledging “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts” to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

This vital chokepoint handles roughly 20% of global oil trade; any closure would trigger immediate energy shocks worldwide.

Safe passage

The countries explicitly welcome preparations for safe passage, coordination of strategic petroleum reserve releases, and measures to ramp up production.

The timing is telling: posted on official government websites, including gov.uk on March 19, 2026, the announcement follows reports of intensified strikes on Iran and speculation that the US under President Trump might step back, forcing allies to shoulder more responsibility.

Gulf oil imports

European capitals and Tokyo, heavily reliant on Gulf oil imports, appear alarmed by surging Brent crude prices and supply risks.

Critics quickly noted the irony — nations that once hesitated now scramble to secure energy flows.

Others highlight absences (Canada) or urge diplomacy over confrontation.

Pragmatic realignment

This statement from the six US allies signals a pragmatic realignment: major economies are prioritising energy security over past reservations, effectively backing efforts to deter Iranian disruption while hedging against full-scale war.

Whether it translates to naval patrols, sanctions, or reserve taps remains unclear, but the message is unmistakable — global powers refuse to let Hormuz become a flashpoint that cripples the world economy.

Text of the joint statement:

We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces. 

We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable. 

Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.

We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning.

We welcome the International Energy Agency (IEA) decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output.

We will also work to provide support for the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and the IFIs.

Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security.

[Source: gov.uk]

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