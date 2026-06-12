Fresh hopes for peace, but Iran has yet to confirm any breakthrough
Japan's Nikkei share index soared more than four percent Friday after US President Donald Trump withdrew his threat of further strikes against Iran and said a deal to end the war could be signed in coming days.
At around 0030 GMT the Nikkei 225 was up 3.91 percent, after briefly jumping above four percent, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index surged 7.80 percent.
Trump's announcement fuelled a rally on Wall Street on Thursday and oil prices tumbled, although Iran's position was unclear, with foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei saying Tehran "had not reached a final conclusion on the agreement".
Claiming that talks with Iran had been "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved," Trump said he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."
"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for the emerging US-Iran memorandum of understanding.
Netanyahu welcomed Trump's commitment that the final agreement will include the removal of enriched material, limits on missile production, dismantling of Iran's enrichment infrastructure, and an end to Tehran's support for regional "terrorist proxies".
In a post on X, the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel shared, "President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations."
"Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," the post read.
Despite US President Donald Trump's optimism, Iranian officials have publicly pushed back on claims that a final agreement has been "approved". Sources in Tehran told Axios that key issues remain unresolved and that Iran's leadership has not yet given final authorisation to any memorandum of understanding with Washington.
This means the announcement remains largely a US claim until formally endorsed by Iran.
According to Trump and US officials cited in recent reports, the emerging framework would include:
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.
Extension of the current ceasefire.
New negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
Guarantees of unrestricted maritime traffic through the waterway.
Broader regional coordination involving Gulf states and other Middle Eastern leaders.
Trump said he had spoken with leaders from Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Turkey as part of the diplomatic effort.
Robert Satloff, executive director of the U.S.-based think tank The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, suggested that the “deal” President Donald Trump has repeatedly referenced may not be a sweeping peace agreement but rather a more limited arrangement centered on extending the current ceasefire. Speaking during a Washington Institute discussion on the US-Iran crisis, Satloff indicated that the most realistic near-term outcome could be a continuation of the truce while negotiations continue on broader issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Satloff said: "'Unconditional surrender', as the president proclaimed, is not on the table. Regime change is not on the table. We're talking about much, much less than what the President said at various points earlier in the conflict... Missiles, unlikely; proxies, unlikely. At most, what we're really talking about is an extension of the ceasefire, to allow for something else to happen, maybe talks about nuclear issues."
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz would reopen once what he described as a “great settlement” with Iran is signed, possibly as early as this weekend in Europe. Trump said the proposed agreement would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and would end the latest phase of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. "
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a "great settlement" with Iran to end the Middle East war, saying he expected a deal to be signed in Europe in the coming days.
"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, saying that they would "subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done, over the next few days, probably have a signing, maybe in Europe."