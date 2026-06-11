US renews Iran attacks, Tehran says it closed Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Thursday that they had struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest US strikes.

"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA, adding that they also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".

Iranian media earlier reported that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.