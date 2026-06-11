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India confirms deaths of three mariners aboard tanker hit by US forces

2 bodies have been recovered as questions remain over the whereabouts of the third victim

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AP
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A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). 21 Indian seafarers rescued, while 3 are reportedly missing.
A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). 21 Indian seafarers rescued, while 3 are reportedly missing.
ANI

Dubai: An Indian official said Thursday that three Indian mariners were killed on board a tanker targeted by the US military over allegedly violating America’s blockade on Iran.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced the three mariners’ killing on X in the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello.

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“Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered,” he wrote. It wasn’t clear where the third body was.

The US military’s Central Command had accused the Settebello of having “violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.” It fired into the ship’s engine room to stop it.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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