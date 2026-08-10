Unverified reports claim missiles set oil tanker ablaze in southern corridor off Oman
Reports circulating on social media Sunday evening claim that Iran has launched multiple anti-ship cruise missiles from the area of Sirik in southern Iran, striking an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.
The vessel was reportedly transiting the US-backed southern shipping corridor of the Strait of Hormuz and is said to be on fire.
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The post, timestamped around 21:23 UTC on August 9, 2026 (1:23am Gulf Standard Time on Monday), has been widely shared and amplified by other accounts monitoring regional conflicts and markets.
Some secondary posts describe the tanker being hit by "multiple missiles" (one account claimed four) and noted possible additional targeting of another vessel, along with unconfirmed reports of a US MQ-9 drone being downed over southern Iran.
As of the latest available information, the reports remain unverified by official sources such as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), U.S. Central Command, Iranian state media, or major international news outlets.
No details have emerged regarding the tanker’s identity, flag, ownership, cargo, crew status, or the extent of any damage or casualties.
The incident, if confirmed, would fit into a pattern of repeated attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
The latest attack reported by UKMTO (Warning 108-26) was dated August 8, 2026, citing a report of an incident 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. "A verified source has reported that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile which caused a fire that has been extinguished. There is no reported environmental impact"," UKMTO stated.
Iran has previously targeted vessels using the southern corridor near Oman — routes promoted as alternatives farther from Iranian-controlled waters — while asserting that ships must follow Tehran-designated paths or face consequences.
Earlier incidents this year have included drone and missile strikes on tankers and cargo ships, leading to fires, structural damage, crew injuries or deaths in some cases, oil spills, and periodic US retaliatory strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, including sites near Sirik.
Shipping traffic through the vital chokepoint (which handles a significant share of global oil and gas trade) has been heavily disrupted, with periods of reduced transits, blockades, ceasefires, and renewed tensions.
Recent days have already seen reports of another vessel strike off Oman, alongside Iranian statements that the strait will not fully reopen until the United States “corrects its behaviour.”
If confirmed, attacks of this nature typically raise insurance costs, divert shipping, and can pressure oil prices, though reactions depend on verification and the scale of any disruption.