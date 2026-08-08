Iran, Oman ‘very close’ to deal: Why Strait of Hormuz reopening may still wait

Iran says full reopening depends on conditions it has set for the US, while Washington wants safe passage and oil and gas exports to return to pre-war levels.

Iran and Oman are moving closer to an agreement on how commercial ships could travel through the Strait of Hormuz. But a shipping deal between the two countries does not necessarily mean the waterway will fully reopen.

US-Iran talks are also important: Vice President JD Vance says Washington and Tehran are still negotiating and that the US expects Gulf oil and gas exports to return to pre-war levels.

Full reopening remains conditional : Iran says an agreement with Oman alone will not be enough to restore normal shipping.

Oman says talks are constructive: Oman says negotiations are continuing in a “positive and constructive atmosphere”.

Iran and Oman are close to a deal: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the two sides are “very close” to an agreement on managing shipping through Hormuz.

What is happening now?

What route would ships use?

Under the proposed arrangement, ships would initially use a temporary route while Iran and Oman work towards a new Traffic Separation Scheme.

A Traffic Separation Scheme is simply a set of designated shipping lanes designed to keep vessels travelling in opposite directions apart.

So, even if Hormuz reopens, ships may not immediately return to the routes they used before the conflict.

Questions remain over which routes will be used, who will coordinate vessel movements and what security arrangements will apply.

Why is Iran changing the shipping route?

Iran has been directing some vessels away from traditional shipping lanes, citing security concerns.

The move also gives Tehran greater control over how vessels navigate the waterway. S&P Global has reported that many ships moved away from the traditional Traffic Separation Scheme during the crisis.

The EU has also said Iran's Revolutionary Guard introduced a system requiring vessels to provide information and, in some cases, pay tolls to transit.

This makes the key question not just “Will Hormuz reopen?” but “Who will control how ships pass through it?”

What does Iran want from the US?

Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has said the strait will not fully reopen until the US “corrects its behaviour”.

Iran's demands include:

End US threats against Iran

Permanently end the war with Iran and its regional allies

Lift the US naval blockade of Iranian ports

Withdraw US forces from the region

Compensate Iran for war damage

Lift US sanctions

Release frozen Iranian assets unconditionally

US had not responded to the demands at the time of writing.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has separately stressed that Tehran's conditions — not simply the outcome of talks with Oman — will determine whether the strait reopens.

Why does Oman matter?

Oman is playing a key role in the negotiations between Iran and the wider international community.

A workable Iran-Oman arrangement could provide a way to get commercial vessels moving again even while the wider US-Iran dispute continues.

But Oman has also warned that attacks on commercial vessels could undermine the talks.

That is important because agreeing on a route is only one part of the problem. Ships also need to be safe enough for companies to use that route.

How badly has shipping been affected?

Shipping through Hormuz remains far below pre-war levels.

Before the conflict, the strait handled roughly 130 to 140 vessel crossings a day.