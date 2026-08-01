Tanker hit, explosion reported off Oman: Strait of Hormuz shipping under pressure

Explosion and projectile strike hit tankers as Hormuz traffic plunges 77%
Two tanker-related incidents have been reported off Oman as tensions continue to rise across Gulf waters, with maritime authorities urging vessels to exercise caution.
The developments come as shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz declines sharply amid the ongoing Iran-US standoff, with operators closely monitoring security risks across one of the world’s most critical energy routes.
A tanker reported seeing a large splash followed by an explosion close to the vessel around 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The vessel’s master reported no damage to the tanker at the time of the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
UKMTO advised ships operating in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity.
In a separate incident, a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman, UKMTO reported.
The strike damaged the vessel’s engine room, leaving it unable to manoeuvre. Regional coast guard authorities were notified and an investigation was launched.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported.
Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply amid the ongoing regional tensions.
Ship-tracking data from Kpler showed traffic through the strategic waterway dropped 77 per cent on Thursday, from 22 vessels the previous day to five.
The decline comes as Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned it would tighten its declared closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to a US blockade on shipping linked to Iranian ports.
Iran has claimed the waterway is closed, while the US Central Command has rejected the claim, saying the strait remains open for commercial vessels.
The US Central Command said it has rerouted 30 commercial vessels, disabled two ships and boarded two others as part of enforcement of its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
CENTCOM said the measures began in mid-July following attacks on commercial shipping and disruption to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said some vessels carrying humanitarian assistance had been allowed to pass through the blockade area.
The latest maritime incidents come as the US weighs further strikes on Iran.
US officials said Washington is preparing a possible new wave of strikes as early as this weekend, although the scope and targets remain unclear. President Donald Trump earlier signalled that military operations could continue, saying the US would be “hitting them very hard”.
Shipping operators continue to monitor developments across Gulf waters, with authorities urging vessels to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.