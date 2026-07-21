UK maritime agency says tanker struck off Oman coast

Vessel damaged off Oman coast in disputed waters near key shipping lane
An "unknown projectile" struck a tanker off the coast of Oman, a British maritime agency said on Tuesday, as Iran and the United States exchanged fire over control of the Strait of Hormuz.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it "received multiple reports that a tanker... has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the incident occurred eight nautical miles (15 km) northeast of Limah, Oman.