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Trump demands Iran pay for ‘conflicts’

Fresh strikes, diplomatic deadlock and mounting pressure around the Strait of Hormuz

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Iran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war
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President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump
AFP
The Middle East has seen another tense 24 hours, with fighting, political disagreements and fears of wider escalation continuing across several fronts. In Gaza, the future of a US-backed peace plan remains uncertain. Hamas has accepted the proposal in principle, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted an immediate Israeli withdrawal, insisting that Hamas must first fully disarm. In Yemen, Iran-aligned Houthi forces attacked Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery with drones, triggering a fire that Saudi authorities said was later extinguished without casualties. The Houthis also struck the port of Mocha, killing seven people and damaging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the standoff between Iran and the United States over the Strait of Hormuz continues. Tehran says it will not reopen the vital waterway without major changes in US policy, while President Donald Trump has demanded compensation from Iran for deaths and damage caused by the conflict. Follow us for real-time updates.

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Oil prices jump further as hopes for Hormuz deal fade 

Oil prices extended a strong rally Tuesday as hopes for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz fade, fanning fresh inflation fears and ramping up bets on at least one US interest rate hike this year.

Crude has surged around 10 percent over the past week, with the United States and Iran appearing no closer to a deal on the crucial waterway despite upbeat comments from the White House earlier in the month.

In the latest blow, Donald Trump said Monday he would seek conflict compensation from Iran as part of any peace negotiations, citing attacks and killings stretching back decades allegedly backed or perpetrated by Tehran.

The US president's announcement was a direct response to Tehran's demand for US war reparations as a precondition to any resolution of the crisis.

Gargash calls for lasting regional stability

The region must move beyond its prolonged state of “no war, no peace”, towards sustainable stability founded on international law, peaceful coexistence and respect for sovereignty, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.

In a post on X, Gargash said clarity over the region’s future direction was essential for its stability and the future of its people. “The region cannot remain indefinitely in a state of neither war nor peace; its stability and the future of its people require clarity of vision and direction,” Gargash said.

“At the same time, the next phase cannot be built on fragile foundations or arrangements detached from international law, the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty and the logic of peace. The goal is to move towards sustainable stability governed by clear and shared rules," the Diplomatic Adviser added.

FMs of Bahrain, Egypt discuss regional security, stability efforts

Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed efforts to maintain regional security and stability during a telephone call on Monday with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the two ministers reviewed regional developments, the protection of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and current challenges facing the region.

They emphasised advancing de-escalation efforts, promoting regional peace, and strengthening joint Arab cooperation.

The discussion also touched on continuing bilateral consultation and coordination within international forums alongside other issues of mutual concern.

Oil prices rise further as hopes for Hormuz deal fade

Oil prices extended hefty gains Tuesday as hopes for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz fade, fanning fresh inflation fears and ramping up bets on at least one US interest rate hike this year.

Crude has surged around 10 per cent over the past week, with the United States and Iran appearing no closer to a deal on the crucial waterway despite upbeat comments from the White House earlier in the month.

In the latest blow, US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would seek conflict compensation from Iran as part of any peace negotiations, citing attacks and killings stretching back decades allegedly backed or perpetrated by Tehran.

The announcement was a direct response to Tehran's demand for US war reparations as a precondition to any resolution of the crisis.

Trump's remarks came a day after he said he was "low-keying" his approach to the conflict, suggesting he was prepared to let economic pressure mount in place of further military strikes.

Oman moves to contain oil spill after tanker ran aground

Oman said it was working to contain an oil spill off its southern coast after a tanker ran aground in June inside a protected marine area, triggering calls for action by environmentalists. The ship had been stranded for weeks near al-Qibliyyah island after it was rocked by explosions. The Oman Environment Authority on Monday said the ongoing spill had affected roughly 390 square kilometres, according to its most recent analysis.

The slick was concentrated around Oman's Hallaniyat archipelago off the country's southern coast, where a marine reserve was established last year to protect sensitive ecosystems home to diverse marine life, including rare sea turtles. The country's environment authority said rapid action was needed to protect the area's biodiversity, including "coral reefs, turtle nesting areas, marine habitats and coastal areas of ecological importance”. 

Diesel prices surge as refinery attacks squeeze global fuel supplies

Diesel prices in the US and Europe surged Monday as a series of refinery disruptions tightened supplies of the fuel used by trucks, farmers, manufacturers and other major industries.

US ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures jumped 7.4% to $4.19 a gallon, the biggest one-day increase since July, while European diesel refining margins rose nearly 10%, Reuters reported. Diesel prices have been rising faster than crude oil benchmarks as traders focus increasingly on shortages of refined products rather than crude itself.

The latest pressure followed a Ukrainian attack on a refinery in Russia's Tatarstan region and renewed attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, which has been offline since July 27. The Saudi facility is now expected to resume operations around Aug. 30.

US Navy has '100% control' of the Strait of Hormuz with an 'infallible' blockade: Trump

The US Navy is the only force with control over the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump claimed late on Monday. Speaking during a White House event, he said: “The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that’s been infallible—it’s a steel wall… We control the Strait, 100%.”

Trump added that the strait is “open now” for non-Iranian traffic and that US forces have "mine-swept" the entire waterway.

Trump demands Iran pay reparations for decades of deaths, including Soleimani-era attacks

Trump called for Iran to compensate families of those killed by Iranian roadside bombs, conflicts led by General Soleimani, USS Cole victims, and hundreds of thousands of protesters over 50 years, including 52,000 in the last five months.

This responds to Iran's request for $300 billion, plus other demands like releasing frozen assets and lifting sanctions, amid threats to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.

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