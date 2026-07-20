Vessel on fire in Hormuz Strait, says UK maritime agency

A vessel is on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Monday as the United States and Iran vied for control over the vital waterway..Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here."UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM northwest of Kumzar, Oman. UKMTO have received information from military authorities that a vessel is on fire," the British organisation said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire has not yet been verified.The cause of the fire has not been verified as this time. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities investigate..Iran 'responsible' for attack on ship in Gulf of Oman: US officials .Tanker set ablaze after being struck by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman.US-Iran tensions: US hits Iran with renewed oil sanctions after fresh tanker strikes.Is Strait of Hormuz safe? Latest update after Iran-US escalation and vessel attack