GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Vessel on fire in Hormuz Strait, says UK maritime agency

UK maritime agency cites military report of burning vessel off Kumzar

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM northwest of Kumzar, Oman. UKMTO have received information from a verified source that a vessel is on fire.
UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM northwest of Kumzar, Oman. UKMTO have received information from a verified source that a vessel is on fire.
UKMTO

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026.

Tragic end to search for Indian sailor after attack

3m read
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as Iran claims closure and US targets military sites

Is Hormuz safe? Iran's move sparks shipping fears

3m read
Ship trackers have reported a plunge in transits through the Hormuz Strait on Thursday and into Friday after the US-Iran war has reignited. Photo shows a cargo ship off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal on June 28, 2026.

Ship traffic through Hormuz plunges on renewed war

2m read
This screengrab taken from a screen recording of the MarineTraffic website on June 26, 2026 (2.12am GST), shows data visualisation of maritime traffic in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

Iran 'responsible' for attack on ship in Gulf of Oman

3m read