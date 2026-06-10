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India summons US envoy after tanker strike off Oman

Foreign Ministry condemns assault on commercial vessel near Oman waters

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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AFP

Dubai: India summoned a senior US diplomat in New Delhi on Wednesday and lodged a strong protest with Washington after an attack on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman had left three Indian crew members missing, an Indian government official said.

The official said India's Ministry of External Affairs had summoned the US chargé d'affaires and delivered a "strong protest" over the attack targeting the commercial vessel.

The attack struck the tanker Settebello  off Oman's coast, resulting in the missing of three Indian seafarers, according to the official.

Another 21 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued, while India's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack in a statement. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today," the ministry said.

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