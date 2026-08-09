Her 271.5cm hair surpasses the previous Guinness World Record by more than 14cm
New Delhi: Renu Dhariyal, an Indian woman from the northern state of Uttarakhand, has been recognised by Guinness World Records for having the longest hair on a living woman, with her hair measuring 271.5 centimetres (106.88 inches). The record was officially measured in Haldwani on 15 April 2026.
Dhariyal's achievement surpasses the previous record held by Alia Nasyrova of Ukraine, whose hair measured 257.33 centimetres, and leaves her just 0.5 centimetres short of the 272-centimetre record for the longest hair ever recorded on a man, NDTV reported.
Dhariyal said she has been growing her hair since 2015 and has not cut it during that time. She added that long hair holds deep cultural significance in India, where it is widely regarded as a symbol of beauty, tradition and identity, inspiring her to continue growing it over the past decade.
Maintaining hair of such extraordinary length requires considerable dedication, she said, explaining that washing, drying and detangling it can take several hours and demands patience and consistent care.
Rather than relying on expensive products, Dhariyal credits healthy habits, natural hair care methods and discipline for helping her achieve the record.
Beyond her Guinness title, Dhariyal has built a strong following on YouTube and social media, where she shares hair care routines, practical tips and natural techniques for maintaining healthy, long hair with audiences in India and abroad.