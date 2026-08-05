Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief as CEO

Tewolde Gebremariam led Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade
Dubai: Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, succeeding Campbell Wilson as the Tata Group-owned carrier enters the next phase of its turnaround.
The appointment was announced on Wednesday following what the airline described as an extensive evaluation process by its board.
Wilson, who joined Air India in 2022 after Tata Group regained control of the former state-owned carrier, had earlier indicated his intention to step down. The airline said the board had been searching for a successor to lead its next stage of growth.
Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the airline had completed its initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet planning under Wilson's leadership.
"Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era," Chandrasekaran said.
He added that Gebremariam's experience in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups made him well placed to lead Air India's next phase of growth.
Air India said the board unanimously concluded that Gebremariam possessed the leadership, operational expertise and strategic execution capabilities required for the airline's next stage of development.
Gebremariam led Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade, overseeing a major expansion that transformed the airline into Africa's largest carrier.
According to Air India, Ethiopian Airlines' revenue increased more than fourfold during his tenure, while its fleet nearly tripled in size.
The airline said his experience includes expanding international long-haul networks, developing global aviation hubs, strengthening maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and building aviation training infrastructure.
Air India said Gebremariam will work closely with civil aviation authorities and regulators to strengthen India's position as a global aviation hub while maintaining high standards of safety, compliance and operational reliability.
The leadership transition comes as Air India continues its multi-year transformation following Tata Group's acquisition of the airline in January 2022.
Under Wilson's leadership, Air India launched a large-scale fleet renewal programme, placed record aircraft orders, integrated operations with other Tata Group airlines and introduced changes to corporate governance and operational systems.
The airline has also faced operational challenges in recent months, including adjustments to some international services because of airspace restrictions linked to regional geopolitical developments.
Air India has also been under increased regulatory scrutiny following the crash of Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad in June 2025. The accident claimed 260 lives, including passengers, crew and people on the ground, and remains under investigation.
Air India said further details on Gebremariam's onboarding and the leadership transition timetable will be announced in due course.