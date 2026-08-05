Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief as CEO

Dubai: Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, succeeding Campbell Wilson as the Tata Group-owned carrier enters the next phase of its turnaround.

He added that Gebremariam's experience in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups made him well placed to lead Air India's next phase of growth.

Wilson, who joined Air India in 2022 after Tata Group regained control of the former state-owned carrier, had earlier indicated his intention to step down. The airline said the board had been searching for a successor to lead its next stage of growth.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday following what the airline described as an extensive evaluation process by its board.

Air India has also been under increased regulatory scrutiny following the crash of Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad in June 2025. The accident claimed 260 lives, including passengers, crew and people on the ground, and remains under investigation.

According to Air India, Ethiopian Airlines' revenue increased more than fourfold during his tenure, while its fleet nearly tripled in size.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.