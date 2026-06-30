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Airbus wins $10 billion SAS order for up to 40 widebody jets

SAS says the deal is the biggest investment in the airline’s history

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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The Airbus deal would see Tata oversee the production of the H125 civil helicopters in India.
The Airbus deal would see Tata oversee the production of the H125 civil helicopters in India.
Reuters

Dubai: Airbus has secured an order worth more than $10 billion at list prices from SAS, giving the Scandinavian airline up to 40 widebody aircraft as it expands long-haul flying from Copenhagen.

SAS said on Tuesday that it had selected the Airbus A330-300 and the longer-range A330-900neo, in what it described as the most significant investment in its history.

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SAS said the aircraft will support the development of its long-haul network and improve links between Scandinavia and key international markets.

“These investments will support the continued development of SAS’ long-haul network, enhancing the airline’s ability to connect Scandinavia with key international markets in the decades ahead,” SAS said in a statement.

The order also deepens SAS’ widebody relationship with Airbus. The airline already operates an all-Airbus long-haul fleet, including A350 aircraft and older A330 jets.

SAS had also been in talks with Boeing for the order, Chief Executive Officer Anko Van Der Werff said earlier this year.

Airbus gains another fleet win

The new order comes as SAS works through a wider fleet renewal programme. The airline has 138 aircraft and flies to more than 130 destinations.

Last year, SAS placed an order with Embraer for up to 55 E195 regional jets, adding to its short-haul and regional network plans.

SAS has been rejigging its ownership and fleet strategy after a major restructuring.

Air France-KLM announced last year that it would increase its stake in SAS to 60.5%, up from about 20%, by acquiring holdings from Castlelake and Lind Invest.

The Franco-Dutch group first bought into SAS in 2023 after the Scandinavian carrier went through reorganisation and sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

EIB funding backs Airbus growth

The SAS order also comes a day after Airbus signed a first €1 billion loan with the European Investment Bank to support research and development in the European aerospace sector.

The financing is part of a wider €3 billion envelope, the largest corporate loan ever authorised by the EIB.

The funding will support Airbus investments through 2030 in advanced technologies and integrated systems for commercial aviation, security and defence systems. Projects will be located across France, Germany and Spain.

- With inputs from Bloomberg and WAM.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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