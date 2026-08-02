National carriers drive demand with more than 530 aircraft on order
Dubai: The UAE accounts for around 57 per cent of Boeing's aircraft order backlog in the Middle East, underlining its position as one of the US planemaker's most important global markets as the country's airlines continue to expand their fleets.
According to Boeing's latest 2026 data, the UAE has more than 530 aircraft on order out of 938 outstanding Boeing orders across the Middle East.
Emirates remains the world's largest customer for Boeing's 777X programme, with orders for 270 aircraft, while Etihad Airways has 81 Boeing 787 Dreamliners on order, including 23 yet to be delivered, in addition to 15 Boeing 777X aircraft awaiting delivery, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
Low-cost carrier flydubai is Boeing's largest regional customer for the 737 family, with 115 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft remaining on order.
Boeing's figures also showed that UAE airlines currently operate more than 300 Boeing aircraft, while cumulative orders from customers in the country have reached 1,288 aircraft since Boeing entered the UAE market.
Industry analysts said the scale of the order book reflects the UAE's growing role as a global aviation hub, supported by expanding national carriers, aircraft leasing companies and continued investment in aviation infrastructure.