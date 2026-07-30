Six-week programme brings 23 UAE university students into Emirates Engineering workshops
Dubai: Emirates Engineering, the airline's aifcraft maintainence division, has launched a new programme that gives university students in the UAE the chance to turn retired aircraft materials into innovative new products while working alongside aviation professionals.
Called Material Futures Studio, the six-week initiative is led by the Upcycling department within Emirates Engineering.
The programme is designed to challenge students to rethink how retired aircraft materials can be reused, while helping develop the next generation of aviation talent.
The first edition has brought together 23 students from Khalifa University, Emirates Aviation University and the University of Sharjah.
The programme began with an orientation and a tour of Emirates Engineering's facilities in Dubai, where students met senior leaders and gained first-hand insight into aircraft maintenance operations.
They also visited the airline's upcycling workshop to see how materials recovered from aircraft are already being transformed into new products.
Over the next six weeks, students will use what they have learned to develop concepts for upcycling and reusing retired aircraft materials. Throughout the programme, Emirates Engineering specialists will mentor them during the ideation and concept development stages.
The initiative will end with a showcase where students will present their ideas and prototypes created from upcycled aircraft materials.
Emirates said the programme aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by giving students practical engineering experience while helping them better understand the aviation engineering ecosystem. It also gives the airline an opportunity to engage with emerging talent and explore fresh ideas that could support future innovation.
The programme builds on Emirates' wider sustainability efforts linked to its fleet retrofit programme.
The airline is currently carrying out one of the aviation industry's largest fleet refurbishment projects, investing billions of dollars to completely refurbish 219 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.
As part of the programme, materials removed from aircraft during the retrofit are being repurposed through in-house upcycling projects led by Emirates Engineering in Dubai.
The engineering team has been transforming retired aircraft materials into handcrafted products designed to reduce waste and extend the life of materials that would otherwise be discarded.
Material Futures Studio also expands on existing initiatives such as the Aircrafted by Emirates collection, which creates limited-edition luggage, bags and accessories from reclaimed aircraft materials.
Another project, Aircrafted KIDS, turns fabrics and other materials recovered during the retrofit programme into handmade backpacks for children. Emirates said more than 4,000 backpacks have already been donated to children across 11 countries.