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Emirates launches programme to help UAE students turn old aircraft into new products

Six-week programme brings 23 UAE university students into Emirates Engineering workshops

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Students at the Emirates Engineering facility, learning about different maintenance checks.
Students at the Emirates Engineering facility, learning about different maintenance checks.
Emirates

Called Material Futures Studio, the six-week initiative is led by the Upcycling department within Emirates Engineering.

The first edition has brought together 23 students from Khalifa University, Emirates Aviation University and the University of Sharjah.

The programme began with an orientation and a tour of Emirates Engineering's facilities in Dubai, where students met senior leaders and gained first-hand insight into aircraft maintenance operations.

They also visited the airline's upcycling workshop to see how materials recovered from aircraft are already being transformed into new products.

How does it work?

Over the next six weeks, students will use what they have learned to develop concepts for upcycling and reusing retired aircraft materials. Throughout the programme, Emirates Engineering specialists will mentor them during the ideation and concept development stages.

The initiative will end with a showcase where students will present their ideas and prototypes created from upcycled aircraft materials.

Emirates said the programme aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by giving students practical engineering experience while helping them better understand the aviation engineering ecosystem. It also gives the airline an opportunity to engage with emerging talent and explore fresh ideas that could support future innovation.

Emirates retrofit

The programme builds on Emirates' wider sustainability efforts linked to its fleet retrofit programme.

The airline is currently carrying out one of the aviation industry's largest fleet refurbishment projects, investing billions of dollars to completely refurbish 219 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

As part of the programme, materials removed from aircraft during the retrofit are being repurposed through in-house upcycling projects led by Emirates Engineering in Dubai.

The engineering team has been transforming retired aircraft materials into handcrafted products designed to reduce waste and extend the life of materials that would otherwise be discarded.

Material Futures Studio also expands on existing initiatives such as the Aircrafted by Emirates collection, which creates limited-edition luggage, bags and accessories from reclaimed aircraft materials.

Another project, Aircrafted KIDS, turns fabrics and other materials recovered during the retrofit programme into handmade backpacks for children. Emirates said more than 4,000 backpacks have already been donated to children across 11 countries.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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