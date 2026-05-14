“Emirates is a valued customer and an important partner. GE Aerospace is proud to support Emirates as it expands its engine repair capabilities and further strengthens the long-term capability of UAE’s aviation ecosystem. This agreement reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to support our customers in-service fleets for the entirety of their life cycle,” he said.

“The agreement with GE Aerospace will be pivotal to provide our workforce with the specialised skills needed for piece part component repair for the GE90 and GP 7200 engines that power our Boeing 777 and a part of our Airbus A380 fleet. Combined with the expansion of our Engine Maintenance Centre in Dubai, this will position Emirates Engineering as a centre of excellence for engine repairs providing efficient and seamless engine serviceability for Emirates.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.