GE Aerospace will support repair capability for engines powering Boeing 777s and A380s
Dubai: Emirates has signed an agreement with GE Aerospace to build deeper engine repair capabilities in Dubai, strengthening the airline’s ability to maintain key engines that power its Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 fleets.
The agreement covers technical and training consultancy for piece part component repair capabilities for GE90 and GP 7200 engines. These engines power Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft and part of its Airbus A380 fleet.
The deal supports the expansion of the Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre, a $300 million investment aimed at scaling up infrastructure and in-house capabilities for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul.
GE Aerospace will provide technical consultancy to Emirates as it sets up a piece part component repair line. The company will also support knowledge transfer to the Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre team, including best practices and benchmarks in component repair.
Piece part repair is a specialised part of engine maintenance, involving the inspection, repair and restoration of individual engine components. Developing this capability in Dubai can help Emirates improve control over engine serviceability, repair timelines and long-term maintenance planning.
The agreement was signed at Emirates Group Headquarters by Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mohamed Ali, President and CEO of Commercial Engines and Services at GE Aerospace.
Adel Al Redha said the agreement marks a strategic step in expanding Emirates’ engine repair capabilities.
“We are delighted to take a strategic step in upscaling our engine repair capabilities by investing in infrastructure and partnering with GE Aerospace to support our vision for world-class engine repairs and maintenance,” Al Redha said.
“The agreement with GE Aerospace will be pivotal to provide our workforce with the specialised skills needed for piece part component repair for the GE90 and GP 7200 engines that power our Boeing 777 and a part of our Airbus A380 fleet. Combined with the expansion of our Engine Maintenance Centre in Dubai, this will position Emirates Engineering as a centre of excellence for engine repairs providing efficient and seamless engine serviceability for Emirates.”
The agreement comes as Emirates continues to invest in engineering capacity to support one of the world’s largest wide-body fleets.
Mohamed Ali said GE Aerospace would support Emirates as it expands its repair capabilities and strengthens the UAE’s aviation ecosystem.
“Emirates is a valued customer and an important partner. GE Aerospace is proud to support Emirates as it expands its engine repair capabilities and further strengthens the long-term capability of UAE’s aviation ecosystem. This agreement reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to support our customers in-service fleets for the entirety of their life cycle,” he said.
Emirates Engineering provides engineering, line and base maintenance support for more than 270 Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and Airbus A350 aircraft from its facilities in Dubai.
The Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre was established in 2014 and currently provides repair and maintenance services for aircraft engines in the Emirates fleet.