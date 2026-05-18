The patient, Ijaz Mehmood Rana Mehmood, a Pakistani father of two residing in Dubai, had a history of rheumatic valve disease along with a history of stroke. He was admitted to Aster Hospital, Al Qusais for heart valve repair after his symptoms, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, became worse. The stroke in this patient was a consequence of his worsening heart valve condition, which caused clot formation in his heart leading to his neurological symptoms. This patient was advised valve replacement with mechanical valve at another facility.