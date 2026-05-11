Dr Viel adds: Without a proper medical assessment, there is no safe basis for any protocol. The wrong peptide or dose can disrupt hormonal balance or suppress the body's natural production. He emphasises: The blood tests and ongoing monitoring are essential during treatment to ensure kidney, liver and lipid markers remain stable. "Being naturally occurring does not mean risk-free, and no online community is a substitute for a physician who knows your full health history. Its important during the treatment to do regular blood tests to check if all the parameters are in the normal range and there are no issues with any organ like kidney, liver and lipid profile or over dosage of GHK-Cu."