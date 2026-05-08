The mind softens and the breath steadies, owing to the fragrance. A sense of balance begins to return. He explains that across cultures, certain ingredients have earned a reputation for their soothing qualities. “Lavender is one of the most studied, widely used in aromatherapy for its ability to ease anxiety and support restful sleep. Sandalwood, with its warm, resinous depth, has long been associated with meditation and spiritual grounding, offering a sense of quiet focus. Rose and jasmine, two icons of perfumery are known to uplift the mood while calming emotional tension,” he explains.