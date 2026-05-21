Fakhar: A fragrance expression of UAE pride

It reflects identity, a symbol of heritage and a timeless expression of culture
In the UAE, pride is not only seen it is felt, lived and beautifully expressed through fragrance. Perfume here is more than a scent. It reflects identity, a symbol of heritage and a timeless expression of culture.
For decades, houses like Shaikh Saeed Perfumes (https://shop.shaikhsaeed.com/), established in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, have played a vital role in shaping this rich olfactory legacy. Today, under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, the brand continues to blend tradition with innovation, preserving the essence of Arabian perfumery while embracing modern sophistication.
Deeply rooted in heritage, notes such as oud, amber, and spices remain central to the region’s fragrance identity. Yet, today’s perfumery is evolving infused with fresh, vibrant and contemporary accords that resonate with a global audience while staying true to its origins.
Fragrance has also become increasingly personal. No longer defined by a single scent, individuals now embrace a fragrance wardrobe, selecting compositions that reflect their mood, moment, and presence.
The Fakhar Series (https://shop.shaikhsaeed.com/search?q=fakhar) is inspired by this very spirit a tribute to the pride of the UAE, expressed through four distinctive creations.
Fakhar Noir reflects confidence and ambition, echoing the bold energy of a nation in constant motion.
Fakhar Midnight captures the UAE after dark alive with elegance and possibility, where confidence feels natural and presence leaves a lasting impression.
Fakhar Abyad symbolizes purity and vision, inspired by light, clarity and refined strength.
Fakhar Amber embodies warmth and heritage, drawing from the richness of the desert and the depth of Arabian tradition.
Together, these fragrances form a sensory narrative of pride honouring the past while embracing the future. In the UAE, perfume is not just worn it is experienced, remembered, and celebrated. It is a language of identity, a signature of presence, and above all, a reflection of pride.