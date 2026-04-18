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Dubai Police distribute UAE flags to boost community spirit

‘Proud of UAE’ campaign spreads national spirit across neighbourhoods

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai Police initiative aims to boost pride and unity among residents.
Dubai Police initiative aims to boost pride and unity among residents.
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Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a community drive to celebrate national identity by distributing UAE flags to residents across several neighbourhoods.

The initiative is part of the “Proud of UAE” campaign, introduced under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Around 800 flags were handed out in areas including Al Marmoom, Margham, Al Awir, Lahbab and Al Khawaneej.

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Led by the General Department of Logistic Support, the campaign was carried out with support from partner organisations and local police teams.

Residents welcomed the effort, which added a visible sense of pride across communities. Dubai Police said such initiatives help bring people together and encourage stronger community ties, while promoting shared values and a sense of belonging across the emirate.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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