Dubai Police distribute UAE flags to boost community spirit

The initiative is part of the “Proud of UAE” campaign, introduced under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Led by the General Department of Logistic Support, the campaign was carried out with support from partner organisations and local police teams.

Residents welcomed the effort, which added a visible sense of pride across communities. Dubai Police said such initiatives help bring people together and encourage stronger community ties, while promoting shared values and a sense of belonging across the emirate.

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