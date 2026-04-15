Neighbourhood campaign under ‘Proud of UAE’ boosts national identity and unity in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Police took national celebrations beyond public spaces and into neighbourhoods, joining residents across the emirate in marking the “Proud of UAE” campaign with a strong display of unity and patriotism.
The initiative, launched in line with directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to reinforce national identity while fostering a deeper sense of loyalty and belonging within the community.
Led by the General Department of Community Happiness, the campaign saw residential areas transformed into festive settings. Dubai Police teams distributed UAE flags to residents and engaged with families in an atmosphere of celebration. The presence of luxury patrol vehicles, mounted units and officers added to the spectacle, while the popular mascots Mansour and Amna brought a lively, family-friendly touch.
Volunteers from the Neighbourhood Police initiative, operating under the Community Relations Department, also played a key role. They actively participated in flag distribution and community outreach, reflecting a spirit of cooperation and underscoring the importance of volunteerism in supporting national initiatives.
Dubai Police said such efforts highlight its commitment to strengthening community partnerships, encouraging positive engagement and contributing to the UAE’s broader vision of a cohesive society and enhanced quality of life.