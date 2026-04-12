GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Solidarity in lights: UAE landmarks glow in flag colours as nation unites in pride

Burj Khalifa leads dazzling nationwide tribute in UAE flag colours

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iconic UAE landmarks light up in powerful show of unity and pride
Iconic UAE landmarks light up in powerful show of unity and pride

Landmarks across the UAE were illuminated in the colours of the national flag, led by a striking display on the Burj Khalifa, which lit up its facade as a powerful symbol of unity, pride and national achievement.

The world’s tallest tower was transformed into a visual celebration of belonging and cohesion, reinforcing the UAE flag as a strong emblem of identity and collective strength.

Dubai landmarks join the nationwide tribute

In Dubai, several iconic locations including Expo City Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm and Palm Tower were lit up in the colours of the UAE flag.

Authorities also highlighted that pedestrian bridges, road bridges and waterfalls were illuminated as part of the wider expression of national pride.

Residents were also seen carrying UAE flags across the city in a visible show of unity amid recent regional developments.

Abu Dhabi joins ‘Proud of UAE’ campaign

Abu Dhabi’s key landmarks also lit up as part of the “Proud of UAE” campaign, reflecting appreciation for the leadership, frontline teams and the strong bonds within the community.

The campaign showcased messages of national pride across ITS screens, while public spaces across the capital were illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.

Sheikh Mohammed calls for nationwide flag display

The initiative follows a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urging citizens and residents to raise the national flag across homes, institutions and buildings.

He described the UAE flag as a powerful symbol of pride and unity, calling for it to be raised high as an expression of loyalty and national solidarity.

Sheikh Hamdan shares Burj Khalifa moment

Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video showing the massive UAE flag displayed on the Burj Khalifa.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing strong public engagement and reflecting widespread support for the nationwide call for unity.

Sheikh Hamdan also posted a video of the UAE flag following the call for nationwide participation across homes, institutions, and buildings.

Nationwide expression of solidarity

The initiative comes as citizens and residents across the UAE continue to display the national flag at homes and institutions.

Leaders said the campaign reflects a shared sense of pride, unity and national cohesion, reinforcing the UAE’s spirit of solidarity and belonging.

Related Topics:
Burj KhalifaDubai-Expo-2020UAEIran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan’s viral video amplifies UAE’s message of pride and cohesion

Video: Sheikh Hamdan shares giant flag on Burj Khalifa

2m read
From Easter egg hunts and adopt-a-bunny experiences to gourmet spreads and live entertainment, here are the top Easter brunches to check out this year:

17 best family Easter brunches in UAE to book now

9m read
Burj Khalifa Penthouse

Burj Khalifa penthouse leased for Dh12 milion a year

2m read
A blinding bolt tears through the storm and strikes the lightning rod atop the Burj Khalifa, as thunder rolls across Dubai and relentless rain lashes the UAE skyline

What happens when Burj Khalifa gets hit by lightning

2m read