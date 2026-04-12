Burj Khalifa leads dazzling nationwide tribute in UAE flag colours
Landmarks across the UAE were illuminated in the colours of the national flag, led by a striking display on the Burj Khalifa, which lit up its facade as a powerful symbol of unity, pride and national achievement.
The world’s tallest tower was transformed into a visual celebration of belonging and cohesion, reinforcing the UAE flag as a strong emblem of identity and collective strength.
In Dubai, several iconic locations including Expo City Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm and Palm Tower were lit up in the colours of the UAE flag.
Authorities also highlighted that pedestrian bridges, road bridges and waterfalls were illuminated as part of the wider expression of national pride.
Residents were also seen carrying UAE flags across the city in a visible show of unity amid recent regional developments.
Abu Dhabi’s key landmarks also lit up as part of the “Proud of UAE” campaign, reflecting appreciation for the leadership, frontline teams and the strong bonds within the community.
The campaign showcased messages of national pride across ITS screens, while public spaces across the capital were illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.
The initiative follows a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urging citizens and residents to raise the national flag across homes, institutions and buildings.
He described the UAE flag as a powerful symbol of pride and unity, calling for it to be raised high as an expression of loyalty and national solidarity.
Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video showing the massive UAE flag displayed on the Burj Khalifa.
The clip quickly went viral, drawing strong public engagement and reflecting widespread support for the nationwide call for unity.
Sheikh Hamdan also posted a video of the UAE flag following the call for nationwide participation across homes, institutions, and buildings.
The initiative comes as citizens and residents across the UAE continue to display the national flag at homes and institutions.
Leaders said the campaign reflects a shared sense of pride, unity and national cohesion, reinforcing the UAE’s spirit of solidarity and belonging.