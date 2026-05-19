Whether you're closing deals or celebrating wins, these spots deliver
Dubai: Dubai's brunch culture isn't just for weekends off. The city's best dining rooms double as some of the most impressive settings for a client lunch, a team celebration or a working afternoon that doesn't feel like work.
Here are ten spots that deliver on food, atmosphere and that all-important first impression.
Few tables in the city make a statement quite like this one. Perched high inside the Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere offers a Saturday brunch with Dubai unfolding far below, the kind of setting that does half your pitch for you before the food even arrives. The menu runs from roasted sea bream to slow-cooked beef cheek, and the lounge afterparty with a sunset package for Dhs155 means the afternoon doesn't have to end when the meeting does.
From Dhs350. Sat 1PM-4:30PM. Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai.
Starting from Dhs140, the award-winning three-course set menu is served Monday to Friday on level 54 of Address Sky View Hotel, with Burj Khalifa views doing as much of the talking as anything on the plate. Signature dishes include the Black Truffle Sushi Rice Risotto and the Mango Basil Tart, both crafted by Michelin-starred chef Howard Ko. For a client lunch that feels considered rather than showy, this is hard to beat.
From Dhs140. Mon-Fri 12PM-3:30PM. Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai.
Traiteur is the one to book when you need to genuinely impress. Set across Brasserie du Park and NOÉPE beside the Creek, it's elegant, unhurried and stocked with lobster, oysters, premium drinks and a cheese room that gives clients something to talk about.
From Dhs575. Saturdays, 1PM to 4PM. Park Hyatt Dubai, Deira.
Jason Atherton's European restaurant on the 43rd floor brings a refined, grown-up energy to the brunch table. The views across Dubai Marina are picture-perfect and the food is consistently excellent, making it a solid choice for anyone who wants sophistication.
From Dhs395. Sat 12:30PM-4PM. Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina.
The Grand Tier Brunch at Dorchester Collection's The Lana is a five-course sharing experience with live music, and theatrical flair. It's glamorous enough to make an impression while still feeling like a meal rather than a performance, which is exactly the balance a business lunch needs.
From Dhs398. Sat 1PM-5PM. The Lana Promenade, Business Bay.
If the agenda calls for something more intimate, Netsu's structured Saturday brunch delivers without the noise. Salmon tacos, wagyu gyoza and seasonal sashimi arrive sharing-style, each guest picks a signature main, and the dry ice theatre keeps things memorable without tipping into chaotic.
From Dhs450. Sat 12:30PM-3:30PM. Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah.
A Parisian dining concept with French dishes, live music and a beautiful interior inside ICD Brookfield Place. The three-hour à la carte format suits a working lunch well, keeping things focused without feeling rushed. Smart, stylish and reliably impressive.
From Dhs395. Sat noon-5PM (three-hour slots). ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC.
On the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel, Prime52 offers a four-course set menu with USDA Prime tenderloin, roasted salmon and a dessert trolley, all accompanied by a live three-piece band and sweeping Marina views. A strong choice when you want the wow factor without the party atmosphere.
From Dh345. Sat 1PM-4PM. Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.
New on the scene and priced to suit a working crowd, Mezzanine's Friday Social Brunch runs every Friday evening with three hours of sharing plates, unlimited drinks and live music from British artists on the waterside terrace, Burj Al Arab views included. At Dhs225 per person with a Dhs75 premium upgrade, it's the most accessible option on this list without sacrificing location or setting.
From Dhs225. Fri 7PM-10PM. Souk Madinat Jumeirah.
Unlimited dim sum starters, a choice of signature main and a dessert platter in one of DIFC's most striking dining rooms. The format keeps things structured, the food is high quality and the energy is calm enough for conversation. A dependable pick for a client lunch that needs no explanation.
From Dh288. Sat 12:30PM-4PM. Gate Building 6, DIFC.