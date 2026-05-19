Few tables in the city make a statement quite like this one. Perched high inside the Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere offers a Saturday brunch with Dubai unfolding far below, the kind of setting that does half your pitch for you before the food even arrives. The menu runs from roasted sea bream to slow-cooked beef cheek, and the lounge afterparty with a sunset package for Dhs155 means the afternoon doesn't have to end when the meeting does.