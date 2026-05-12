Inside the UAE hotel renovation boom: Bigger rooms, smarter tech, new designs

Hotels are using softer occupancy periods to speed up major refurbishment projects
Dubai: Luxury hotels across the UAE are accelerating renovation projects as operators use softer occupancy periods to upgrade rooms, restaurants and public spaces before travel demand rebounds.
Industry consultants say many refurbishment plans were already in motion, but recent shifts in travel demand have encouraged hotel owners to fast-track projects that may otherwise have been delayed.
The changes are affecting some of Dubai’s best-known luxury properties, including Park Hyatt, Burj Al Arab, Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, with upgrades ranging from room redesigns to large-scale repositioning projects.
Consultants say guests should expect more than simple visual refreshes. According to hospitality executives and designers, renovations are increasingly focused on asmarter in-room technology and more residential-style interiors.
Joao Cravo, Vice President of Asset Management at Trilight Hospitality Asset Management, said renovation decisions depend on factors including property age, market positioning, brand standards and expected return on investment.
“Most of the hotels currently undergoing refurbishment already had plans and designs in motion,” he told Gulf News.
“The current softer demand has simply fast-tracked those plans and in some cases prompted owners and operators to close and renovate sooner than they might have otherwise.”
The renovaations are also focused on upgraded wellness and acoustic comfort, better materials and finishes, and redesigned public spaces and restaurants.
Paul Clifford, a hospitality and design brand strategist, said luxury hotel renovations in the UAE are now largely about long-term competitiveness.
“Renovations are very rarely just cosmetic anymore, especially in the UAE’s luxury space,” he said. “With properties like Burj Al Arab or Park Hyatt Dubai, you’re not just talking about a fresh coat of paint, you’re talking about future-proofing the hotel.”
He added, "The wider trends in the hospitality industry are for more residential design, using better materials and offering more comfort. Behind the scenes hotels are likely to upgrade to smarter tech to help with smoother service and less friction in the guest journey."
Design consultants say guests are likely to see updates like more discreet smart room controls, improved lighting systems, and modernised bathrooms.
Guests can also look forward to more comfortable room layouts and stronger local design influences.
At the same time, operators are trying to preserve the identity of iconic hotels while modernising them.
“The focus is on elevating the guest journey through more contemporary, locally contextual design narratives, refined material palettes, and a stronger sense of place,” said Somya Angolkar and Shanawas Moidu, co-founder and partners at IDA, a Dubai-based design firm that specialises in hotel design, in comments shared with Gulf News.
Consultants say uncertain market periods often become the preferred time for renovations because hotels can complete work with less disruption to peak-season revenue.
Cravo said owners are increasingly choosing to bring projects forward instead of waiting for demand to fully recover.
“The logic is straightforward, if you renovate now while demand is softer, you avoid displacing revenue during peak periods and you are ready to capture the upswing the moment it arrives,” he said.
Clifford added: “If occupancy softens, that’s actually when many owners move, because the upside post-renovation outweighs the short-term hit.”
Most luxury hotels traditionally renovate floor-by-floor to avoid shutting down operations completely. However, consultants say more properties are now considering partial or full closures to complete projects faster.
“A phased approach, renovating a number of floors each year, is often still the right call,” Cravo said.
“That said, the current environment has led a number of owners to think differently.”
Clifford said some hotels are choosing hybrid models by keeping restaurants operating while temporarily closing rooms or suites.
“A full closure shortens timelines and avoids years of disruption,” he said.
Consultants say execution — not design — is becoming the hardest part of luxury hotel renovations.
Material delays, imported finishes and rising costs are all putting pressure on projects.
“The greater challenge lies in execution, particularly when supply chains are under strain or specialist materials carry long lead times,” Cravo said.
Interior designers also noted that lead times for luxury materials have stretched significantly, forcing hotels to consider local sourcing and alternative procurement strategies.
“Material lead times have stretched significantly, often doubling,” IDA said.
Clifford added that protecting the original luxury design vision has also become more difficult as costs rise.
“It’s very easy for ‘value engineering’ or just the need to re-open and start making money again to dilute what was originally a very clear luxury vision,” he said.