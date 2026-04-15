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UAE hotel revenue hits Dh49.2 billion in 2025, guest numbers reach 32.3 million

Tourism sector surges with record visitor numbers, strong hotel revenues

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE hotel revenues hit Dh49.2b in 2025, up 9.7% as tourism growth accelerates
UAE hotel revenues hit Dh49.2b in 2025, up 9.7% as tourism growth accelerates
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Dubai: Hotel revenues in the UAE rose 9.7% to around Dh49.21 billion in 2025, as the country’s tourism sector recorded strong growth across key indicators, the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.

The figures were reviewed during the second 2026 meeting of the Emirates Tourism Council, chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, in Ras Al Khaimah.

Bin Touq said the UAE has strengthened its position as a leading global tourism model, supported by proactive policies, high preparedness and rapid response to crises, enabling it to sustain growth and competitiveness in the sector.

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He said hotel guest numbers reached a record 32.34 million in 2025, up 5.2% from 30.75 million a year earlier, while total guest nights rose 5.9% to 110.62 million.

Hotel occupancy stood at 79.3%, with total room capacity reaching 217,000 by the end of the year.

Officials said the strong performance reflects the sector’s role in supporting the national economy and boosting the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The council also reviewed measures taken to ensure visitor safety, enhance travel experiences and strengthen coordination among authorities, while discussing new plans to sustain growth amid regional challenges affecting travel demand.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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