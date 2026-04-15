Tourism sector surges with record visitor numbers, strong hotel revenues
Dubai: Hotel revenues in the UAE rose 9.7% to around Dh49.21 billion in 2025, as the country’s tourism sector recorded strong growth across key indicators, the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.
The figures were reviewed during the second 2026 meeting of the Emirates Tourism Council, chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, in Ras Al Khaimah.
Bin Touq said the UAE has strengthened its position as a leading global tourism model, supported by proactive policies, high preparedness and rapid response to crises, enabling it to sustain growth and competitiveness in the sector.
He said hotel guest numbers reached a record 32.34 million in 2025, up 5.2% from 30.75 million a year earlier, while total guest nights rose 5.9% to 110.62 million.
Hotel occupancy stood at 79.3%, with total room capacity reaching 217,000 by the end of the year.
Officials said the strong performance reflects the sector’s role in supporting the national economy and boosting the UAE’s global competitiveness.
The council also reviewed measures taken to ensure visitor safety, enhance travel experiences and strengthen coordination among authorities, while discussing new plans to sustain growth amid regional challenges affecting travel demand.