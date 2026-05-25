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UAE welcomes 32 million hotel guests as tourism revenues hit Dh49.2 billion

UAE hotel occupancy reached 79.5%, ranking among the world’s highest

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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According to the report, hotel establishments across the country generated revenues exceeding Dh49.2 billion during 2025, an annual growth of 9.7 per cent compared with the previous year.
According to the report, hotel establishments across the country generated revenues exceeding Dh49.2 billion during 2025, an annual growth of 9.7 per cent compared with the previous year.
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Dubai: The UAE has recorded another strong year for tourism growth, welcoming more than 32 million hotel guests in 2025 while maintaining some of the world’s highest hotel occupancy levels.

The latest figures were announced during a review by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of the Emirates Tourism Council’s 2025 report on the performance of the UAE’s tourism sector.

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According to the report, hotel establishments across the country generated revenues exceeding Dh49.2 billion during 2025, an annual growth of 9.7 per cent compared with the previous year.

The UAE’s hospitality sector now includes more than 217,000 hotel rooms distributed across over 1,240 hotel establishments nationwide. 

Average hotel occupancy rates reached 79.5 per cent throughout the year, ranking among the highest regionally and globally, while the sector recorded approximately 100 million hotel nights during 2025.

The report also highlighted sustained growth in occupied room numbers and visitor demand across the country, reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the world’s leading tourism and travel destinations.

According to the reviewed figures, the UAE ranked 18th globally in the 2024 Travel and Tourism Development Index and secured first place across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Tourism continues to serve as one of the central pillars of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, supported by major investments in aviation, hospitality, entertainment, cultural projects and integrated tourism experiences across all seven emirates.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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