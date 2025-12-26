Dubai draws 17.5 million tourists through November 2025

Hotels, events and medical travel fuel steady visitor growth through November
Dubai: Dubai welcomed 17.55 million overnight visitors between January and November 2025, up 5% from the same period last year, according to the Dubai Economic and Tourism Department numbers.
The steady rise comes despite a more cautious global travel environment, reflecting Dubai’s ability to capture demand across leisure, business and increasingly, healthcare-related travel.
Tourism officials and analysts attribute the gains to a more diversified visitor profile. According to Emirates NBD's latest economic outlook, alongside traditional leisure demand, Dubai has expanded its appeal through large-scale business events, exhibitions and a growing pipeline of cultural and lifestyle attractions.
Improved air connectivity has played a key role, with airlines adding routes and capacity that funnel travellers from Europe, Asia and Africa directly into the city. A calmer regional backdrop has also helped reinforce confidence among international visitors planning longer stays.
The hospitality sector has continued to scale in response. New hotels and restaurant concepts are opening across key districts, supported by policy measures aimed at lowering early-stage operating costs.
Chief among them is the Dubai Hotel Incentive Scheme, which reimburses municipality fees on hotel rooms for the first two years of operation. Analysts say the initiative is already encouraging new entrants and helping developers fast-track projects, particularly in mid-scale and lifestyle-focused segments.
Digital upgrades are also reshaping the guest experience. Contactless biometric check-in, now being rolled out across multiple hotels, is designed to reduce friction at arrival and improve operational efficiency, a priority as occupancies rise.
Dubai’s events calendar has become another powerful draw. The expansion of major conferences, exhibitions and trade shows has helped smooth seasonal fluctuations in demand, bringing in high-spending business travellers throughout the year.
Industry executives note that this blend of leisure and business travel gives Dubai a competitive edge over cities that rely heavily on one segment. It also supports higher average room rates and longer booking windows, providing greater revenue visibility for hotel operators.
One of the most notable shifts has been the rise of medical tourism. An agreement between Dubai Health Authority and the Department of Economy and Tourism has formalised efforts to promote Dubai as a destination for health-related travel.
That push is already showing up in economic data. Human health and social work activities recorded a 20% year-on-year increase in GDP during the first half of 2025, according to Emirates NBD, making healthcare one of the fastest-growing contributors linked to tourism.
Patients travelling for specialist procedures are often accompanied by family members and stay longer than average visitors, boosting demand for hotels, serviced apartments and ancillary services.
The latest figures as evidence that Dubai’s tourism strategy is evolving beyond volume-driven growth. The focus has shifted toward higher-value visitors, technology-enabled services and sectors that generate spillover benefits across the economy.
