UAE channels over Dh33 billion in funding to boost tourism, jobs

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, established in Abu Dhabi in 2007, has been a key enabler, supporting more than 1,200 companies with over Dh1.4 billion in funding and creating 15,000 jobs. Its start-up and expansion programmes cover up to 80% of project costs, offering flexible repayment terms and grace periods, supporting sectors including tourism, ICT, healthcare, agri-tech, and innovative projects.