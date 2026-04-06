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Abu Dhabi records 26.6m visitors in 2025 as hotel revenues hit Dh9.1b

DCT data shows strong 2025 growth across tourism, culture and events sectors

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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2025 was a landmark year for DCT Abu Dhabi's culture, leisure and MICE events, with double-digit gains in attendance, it said.
2025 was a landmark year for DCT Abu Dhabi's culture, leisure and MICE events, with double-digit gains in attendance, it said.
DCT Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi welcomed 26.6 million visitors in 2025, with hotel revenues rising to Dh9.1 billion, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The figures, released as part of the emirate’s 2025 performance review, show a 19.5 per cent year-on-year increase in hotel revenues, alongside growth across cultural, leisure and business events.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Landmark attractions and the continued expansion of Saadiyat Cultural District have strengthened Abu Dhabi's global distinctiveness, while strong hotel performance reinforces long-term sustainable economic impact."

He added, "With culture at the heart of the destination, our double-digit growth in 2025 reflects the clarity of our vision and the collective efforts of the wider ecosystem."

The data reflects a full-year performance for 2025, highlighting tourism activity before more recent disruptions seen in 2026.

Growth across tourism, events

The department reported double-digit growth across several segments. Attendance at culture and leisure events rose 20 per cent to 4.2 million, while the number of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) delegates increased 40 per cent to 2.2 million.

In total, 252 cultural and leisure events were held during the year, drawing millions of visitors. Major events included concerts, sporting tournaments and heritage festivals held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The MICE sector also expanded, with the number of events rising 37 per cent to 6,600.

Cultural sites drive visitor numbers

Cultural attractions continued to play a key role in tourism growth.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi recorded 1.4 million visitors, while Qasr Al Hosn welcomed more than 843,000 visitors, marking a 22 per cent increase year-on-year.

Overall, more than 8.6 million visits were recorded across cultural sites and libraries in the emirate.

New openings and reopenings of museums and cultural institutions also contributed to visitor engagement during the year.

Hotel sector posts strong performance

Abu Dhabi recorded 5.9 million hotel guests in 2025, alongside an additional 338,000 visitors staying in holiday homes and glamping sites.

International arrivals grew 10 per cent, supported by demand from key markets such as India, Russia and the United Kingdom. India remained the largest source market, with more than 436,000 hotel guests, up 22 per cent compared to 2024.

Hotel occupancy reached 81 per cent, while both average daily rates and revenue per available room recorded notable increases.

The average length of stay across accommodation types rose to 2.9 nights.

Regional tourism gains

Outside the capital, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions also reported growth.

Al Ain welcomed over 473,000 guests, up 9 per cent year-on-year, while Al Dhafra recorded nearly 148,000 visitors, with hotel occupancy rising significantly.

While the 2025 figures indicate strong growth across Abu Dhabi’s tourism and culture sectors, the situation has changed in recent weeks.

Tourism activity across the UAE has taken a significant hit since February 28, with flight operations coming to a standstill, affecting visitor flows and travel demand across the country.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelAbu DhabiAbu Dhabi tourism

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