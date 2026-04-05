Dubai: Dubai has approved a new set of economic measures allowing hotels and businesses to defer key fees for three months, as authorities move to ease short-term cost pressures across the economy.

Hotels will be allowed to postpone paying 100% of sales fees on rooms and food and beverage, as well as the Tourism Dirham, for a period of three months.

The measures, announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, take effect from April 1, 2026.

He added that the approach reflects “continued engagement with industry” and the ability to “rapidly enact policies that can incentivise growth and solidify resilience.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai’s economic model has been built on agility, clarity and cooperation, and the accelerated introduction and implementation of these measures… is a clear demonstration of the decisive leadership our city and nation benefit from.”

The deferrals apply to both new licences and renewals. Authorities said businesses will receive an update at the end of the three-month period.

“By giving businesses extra flexibility over the coming months, we are allowing them to focus on key priorities… to protect the long-term sustainability of their operations,” he said.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said: “Over recent weeks, we have been closely engaging with stakeholders across the tourism sector as they navigate through unique challenges.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.