Measures include fee deferrals and fine waivers
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Thursday approved a comprehensive package of incentives aimed at supporting the emirate's tourism sector, including the deferral of fee payments and fine waivers, in a move designed to stimulate activity and enhance services for visitors.
The measures, which include a six-month postponement of tourism-related fees from March 1, 2026, also cover waivers on late fines linked to licence renewals, as well as exemptions on certain permits and exhibition fees for tourism establishments.
These flexible payment mechanisms would be introduced to allow instalments without interest, alongside exemptions for museum visitors from entry fees until the end of 2026.
The initiatives form part of Ajman’s broader efforts to strengthen its business environment and support private sector partnerships, while attracting high-quality investments.
The government said the package aligns with its strategy to promote sustainable growth and reinforce the emirate’s position as a competitive tourism and investment destination.