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Ajman approves incentives package to support tourism sector

Measures include fee deferrals and fine waivers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Ajman skyline.
Ajman skyline.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Thursday approved a comprehensive package of incentives aimed at supporting the emirate's tourism sector, including the deferral of fee payments and fine waivers, in a move designed to stimulate activity and enhance services for visitors.

The measures, which include a six-month postponement of tourism-related fees from March 1, 2026, also cover waivers on late fines linked to licence renewals, as well as exemptions on certain permits and exhibition fees for tourism establishments.

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These flexible payment mechanisms would be introduced to allow instalments without interest, alongside exemptions for museum visitors from entry fees until the end of 2026.

The initiatives form part of Ajman’s broader efforts to strengthen its business environment and support private sector partnerships, while attracting high-quality investments.

The government said the package aligns with its strategy to promote sustainable growth and reinforce the emirate’s position as a competitive tourism and investment destination.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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