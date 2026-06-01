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Dubai Taxi to expand taxi, e-hailing, limousine services in Ajman

DTC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AJ Industries LLC (AJI)

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Dubai Taxi to expand taxi, e-hailing, limousine services in Ajman
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Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AJ Industries LLC (AJI) to explore a strategic partnership aimed at expanding mobility services in the Emirate of Ajman.

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The agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to collaborate on scaling DTC's mobility operations in Ajman by combining AJI's local market knowledge with DTC's operational expertise, digital infrastructure and transport services capabilities.

DTC said the partnership aligns with its strategy to expand its presence across the UAE. The company already operates school buses in Ajman in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

Focus on digital mobility

Under the MoU, the companies will assess opportunities to develop a scalable mobility platform designed to improve service quality across both mass-market and premium transport segments. The platform could also serve as a model for expansion into other emirates.

Areas under consideration include the integration of e-hailing platforms, including Bolt, into Ajman's taxi network, optimisation of fleet operations, and enhancements to digital booking and dispatch systems.

The agreement also covers the potential introduction of driver provisioning and workforce solutions aimed at helping mobility operators meet demand while maintaining service standards.

Premium transport services

The companies will also explore opportunities to develop Ajman's limousine sector through fleet upgrades, premium service standards and the adoption of advanced technology platforms.

Further areas of cooperation may include corporate mobility services, tourism-related transport partnerships and on-demand premium transport offerings.

Growth plans outlined

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of DTC, said the agreement represents a step forward in the company's plans to broaden its footprint across the UAE while supporting the development of an integrated transport ecosystem in Ajman.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Group Chief Executive Officer of AJ Industries, said collaboration between technology-focused mobility providers and companies with local market expertise would help support the next phase of transport development in the emirate.

The partnership reflects both companies' focus on innovation and public-private collaboration in support of the UAE's mobility and transportation objectives.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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