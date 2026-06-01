Dubai Taxi to expand taxi, e-hailing, limousine services in Ajman

Under the MoU, the companies will assess opportunities to develop a scalable mobility platform designed to improve service quality across both mass-market and premium transport segments. The platform could also serve as a model for expansion into other emirates.

DTC said the partnership aligns with its strategy to expand its presence across the UAE. The company already operates school buses in Ajman in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to collaborate on scaling DTC's mobility operations in Ajman by combining AJI's local market knowledge with DTC's operational expertise, digital infrastructure and transport services capabilities.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Group Chief Executive Officer of AJ Industries, said collaboration between technology-focused mobility providers and companies with local market expertise would help support the next phase of transport development in the emirate.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of DTC, said the agreement represents a step forward in the company's plans to broaden its footprint across the UAE while supporting the development of an integrated transport ecosystem in Ajman.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.