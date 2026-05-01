Dubai Taxi Company, Bolt launch ‘Bolt School’ ride service

New category covers 90% of school areas; offers scheduled rides for students
Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has partnered with Bolt to launch ‘Bolt School’, a new ride category aimed at school commutes in Dubai.
The service is now available on the Bolt app and will initially cover more than 90 per cent of school areas across the emirate, based on student population size. Further expansion is planned.
The category allows parents and guardians to schedule rides in advance for school drop-offs and pick-ups, offering an alternative to existing transport arrangements.
According to the companies, rides will be assigned to drivers within Bolt’s Comfort category, with an in-app PIN verification feature included to match passengers with vehicles at the start of each trip.
To support the rollout, users will be offered a 20 per cent discount on scheduled rides within eligible school areas.
DTC, established in 1994, operates a fleet of over 11,000 vehicles and holds around 45 per cent of Dubai’s taxi market. The company recorded 53 million taxi and limousine trips in 2025.
The launch reflects continued expansion of app-based mobility services targeting specific use cases in Dubai’s transport sector.
In a recent interview with Gulf News, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said the company is focused on expanding its app-based and specialised mobility offerings to meet evolving demand patterns in Dubai.
He noted that DTC is prioritising technology-led services and targeted segments, while maintaining that there are no plans for workforce reductions despite fluctuations in demand.