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Dubai Taxi Company adds 600 vehicles to fleet

New RTA taxi plates to roll out from July as Dubai mobility demand accelerates

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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DTC’s taxi fleet will grow from 6,217 to 6,817 vehicles with this acquisition.
DTC’s taxi fleet will grow from 6,217 to 6,817 vehicles with this acquisition.
Dubai Taxi

Dubai: Getting a taxi in Dubai could become easier from this summer after Dubai Taxi Company announced plans to add 600 new vehicles to its fleet, following the latest licence auction by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.

The expansion will increase the company’s fleet from 6,217 to 6,817 taxis, strengthening its position as Dubai’s largest taxi operator and lifting its market share to 47 per cent. The new vehicles will be introduced in phases starting July 2026.

The move comes amid rising demand for mobility services in Dubai, driven by population growth, tourism and ongoing urban development. For residents, this could translate into shorter wait times and improved availability, particularly during peak hours.

Dubai Taxi Company, which went public in 2023, operates across multiple segments including taxis, limousines, buses and last-mile delivery services.

In 2025 alone, its taxis and limousines completed more than 53 million trips, it said.

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Growing demand

“The acquisition of 600 new taxi plates is a meaningful step forward for Dubai Taxi Company and reflects our confidence in the continued growth of Dubai’s mobility sector,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company.

“As demand for transport services rises alongside the emirate’s urban development, we remain focused on scaling our operations to address our customers’ demand,” he said, adding that the company is committed to delivering “reliable, high-quality mobility services” while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Alfalasi noted that the phased rollout is designed to optimise asset utilisation and maintain service quality, even as the fleet expands rapidly.

Recently, the Dubai Taxi Company announced the launch of fully driverless commercial ride-hailing services in partnership with Baidu Inc. through its Apollo Go platform.

This marks the platform’s first international app deployment. The rollout will begin with 50 vehicles in the first year, Dubai Taxi said.

There are plans to expand the fleet to more than 1,000 driverless vehicles over the coming years.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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