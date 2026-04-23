New RTA taxi plates to roll out from July as Dubai mobility demand accelerates
Dubai: Getting a taxi in Dubai could become easier from this summer after Dubai Taxi Company announced plans to add 600 new vehicles to its fleet, following the latest licence auction by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.
The expansion will increase the company’s fleet from 6,217 to 6,817 taxis, strengthening its position as Dubai’s largest taxi operator and lifting its market share to 47 per cent. The new vehicles will be introduced in phases starting July 2026.
The move comes amid rising demand for mobility services in Dubai, driven by population growth, tourism and ongoing urban development. For residents, this could translate into shorter wait times and improved availability, particularly during peak hours.
Dubai Taxi Company, which went public in 2023, operates across multiple segments including taxis, limousines, buses and last-mile delivery services.
In 2025 alone, its taxis and limousines completed more than 53 million trips, it said.
“The acquisition of 600 new taxi plates is a meaningful step forward for Dubai Taxi Company and reflects our confidence in the continued growth of Dubai’s mobility sector,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company.
“As demand for transport services rises alongside the emirate’s urban development, we remain focused on scaling our operations to address our customers’ demand,” he said, adding that the company is committed to delivering “reliable, high-quality mobility services” while creating long-term value for shareholders.
Alfalasi noted that the phased rollout is designed to optimise asset utilisation and maintain service quality, even as the fleet expands rapidly.
Recently, the Dubai Taxi Company announced the launch of fully driverless commercial ride-hailing services in partnership with Baidu Inc. through its Apollo Go platform.
This marks the platform’s first international app deployment. The rollout will begin with 50 vehicles in the first year, Dubai Taxi said.
There are plans to expand the fleet to more than 1,000 driverless vehicles over the coming years.