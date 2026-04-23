The expansion will increase the company’s fleet from 6,217 to 6,817 taxis, strengthening its position as Dubai’s largest taxi operator and lifting its market share to 47 per cent. The new vehicles will be introduced in phases starting July 2026.

“As demand for transport services rises alongside the emirate’s urban development, we remain focused on scaling our operations to address our customers’ demand,” he said, adding that the company is committed to delivering “reliable, high-quality mobility services” while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.