“DTC delivered a resilient performance in the first quarter, building on the strong momentum achieved in 2025. We continued to expand our fleet, invest in digital capabilities and drive efficiencies through ongoing optimization initiatives. Demand in January and February remained robust across our core segments with positive revenue and EBITDA growth, reflecting the strength of our market position and the structural drivers underpinning our growth strategy,” Alfalasi said.

The company has also launched fully driverless commercial ride-hailing services in Dubai with Baidu’s Apollo Go platform. The initial rollout covers 50 vehicles, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 driverless vehicles in phases. The launch supports Dubai’s target of moving 25% of all journeys to autonomous transport by 2030.

The company has continued to expand capacity despite the softer March performance. After the quarter closed, Dubai Taxi acquired 600 new taxi licence plates through the latest Roads and Transport Authority auction, lifting its market share to 47%. The new vehicles will take its taxi fleet to 6,817, with the rollout due to begin in July 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.