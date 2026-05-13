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Dubai Taxi to acquire National Taxi in Dh1.45 billion deal

Acquisition will add 2,700 vehicles and expand company’s UAE market share

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Dubai Taxi to acquire National Taxi
Dubai Taxi to acquire National Taxi
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company has signed an agreement to fully acquire National Taxi in a deal valued at Dh1.45 billion, marking one of the biggest consolidation moves in the UAE’s taxi sector.

The acquisition is expected to increase Dubai Taxi’s market share in Dubai from 47 per cent to 59 per cent, significantly strengthening its position in the emirate’s transport sector.

The deal will also give Dubai Taxi a foothold in Abu Dhabi, where the company is expected to hold a market share of nearly 12 per cent following the acquisition.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and completion procedures.

Dubai Taxi also added 600 new taxi plates (effective July 2026), expanding its EV fleet, strengthening e-hailing partnerships with Bolt and Zed, and launching driverless services.

Despite a slow March 2026, the company saw a strong start to the year with a 10 per cent revenue increase in January and February. In 2025, taxis and limousines completed over 53 million trips.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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