Acquisition will add 2,700 vehicles and expand company’s UAE market share
Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company has signed an agreement to fully acquire National Taxi in a deal valued at Dh1.45 billion, marking one of the biggest consolidation moves in the UAE’s taxi sector.
National Taxi operates in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi and manages a fleet of more than 2,700 vehicles, Dubai Media Office shared on X.
The acquisition is expected to increase Dubai Taxi’s market share in Dubai from 47 per cent to 59 per cent, significantly strengthening its position in the emirate’s transport sector.
The deal will also give Dubai Taxi a foothold in Abu Dhabi, where the company is expected to hold a market share of nearly 12 per cent following the acquisition.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and completion procedures.
Dubai Taxi also added 600 new taxi plates (effective July 2026), expanding its EV fleet, strengthening e-hailing partnerships with Bolt and Zed, and launching driverless services.
Despite a slow March 2026, the company saw a strong start to the year with a 10 per cent revenue increase in January and February. In 2025, taxis and limousines completed over 53 million trips.