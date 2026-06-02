Why Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky keep returning to Abu Dhabi: 12 favourite spots

The biggest surprise is how easily everything fits together, as he says
If your idea of a perfect holiday includes world-class museums, desert adventures, beach days and family-friendly activities all in one trip, then Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky may have just handed you your next travel itinerary.
The Hollywood couple, who serve as global ambassadors for Experience Abu Dhabi, recently shared the places and experiences that have made the UAE capital one of their favourite destinations to revisit with their children.
And according to Hemsworth, as he and Pataky explain in a press statement, the biggest surprise is how easily everything fits together.
“Every time we come back to Abu Dhabi, it surprises us,” he said. “One day we’re standing beneath the dome at Louvre Abu Dhabi or visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the next we’re riding out into the desert or catching waves at Surf Abu Dhabi.
“What I love is how easily it all fits together. You can move from culture to adventure in a single day and still carve out proper time as a family. That balance is what keeps drawing us back.”
Pataky echoed the sentiment, describing Abu Dhabi as a destination that works for every member of the family.
“Abu Dhabi has become somewhere we genuinely love returning to as a family,” she said. “There’s a real sense of balance here, with space to explore, learn and slow down together.
“The children can experience everything from museums and beaches to the desert, and each visit feels like a new holiday. It’s rare to find a destination that offers something for every member of the family, while still feeling calm and welcoming. We always leave with new memories.”
So, what does a Hemsworth-approved Abu Dhabi getaway look like? Here's a closer look at the experiences that made the family's list.
Leave the city skylines for a slower pace at Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where ancient falaj irrigation channels weave through thousands of date palms. It's the kind of place that invites visitors to slow down, explore and soak up a quiet side of the emirate.
Louvre Abu Dhabi remains one of the capital's standout attractions. Visitors can journey through centuries of art, culture and human history while wandering beneath the striking geometric dome that has become one of the city's most recognisable landmarks.
Bright daylight or glowing at sunset, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is often a highlight for first-time visitors. Its intricate craftsmanship, vast courtyards and impressive design offer a memorable introduction to art and architecture.
For travellers who prefer action over relaxation, Al Ain Adventure offers outdoor activities set against rugged landscapes. From kayaking to adventure sports, it's a chance to experience a more energetic side of Abu Dhabi.
Those looking to understand the country's heritage can add Zayed National Museum to their itinerary. Through immersive exhibits and galleries, visitors can explore the history, values and cultural story of the UAE.
No Abu Dhabi adventure would be complete without a desert excursion. An ATV ride across rolling dunes delivers plenty of thrills, with options available for both beginners and experienced riders.
For a slower-paced outdoor experience, horse riding along the coast or through desert landscapes offers a unique way to take in Abu Dhabi's natural beauty.
Al Ain, Souq Al Qattara offers a glimpse into local craftsmanship, with handmade products and traditional items available to browse. It's an easy addition to a cultural day out.
Soft white sands and calm turquoise waters have made Saadiyat Beach one of Abu Dhabi's most popular escapes. You can go for early-morning swim or a lazy afternoon by the shore, either way, it's a spot designed for switching off.
As the sun sets, the desert transforms into one of the region's most memorable dining settings. Open-air dinners among the dunes combine local flavours with spectacular scenery and star-filled skies.
Apart from dventures, the family recommends making time for Abu Dhabi's thriving food scene. Popular stops include Zoi Cafe and Nuri, whether you're after a relaxed brunch, a coffee break or a more refined dining experience.
From the origins of the universe to the evolution of life on Earth, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi offers an interactive journey through science and discovery. With large-scale exhibits and hands-on displays, it's a hit with both curious children and adults.
For travellers looking to pack culture, adventure, relaxation and family-friendly experiences into a single holiday, the Hemsworth family's Abu Dhabi checklist offers a ready-made blueprint and proof that one trip might not be enough.