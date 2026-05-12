Abu Dhabi museums to offer free entry for International Museum Day

Free access to Abu Dhabi’s top museums marks International Museum Day
Dubai: Visitors will be able to explore some of Abu Dhabi’s leading cultural attractions for free from May 16 to 18 as part of celebrations marking International Museum Day on May 18.
The initiative gives residents and tourists complimentary access to several museums and heritage sites across the emirate, including institutions located within the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island.
International Museum Day is observed globally to highlight the role museums play in encouraging cultural exchange, preserving heritage and connecting communities through art, history and storytelling.
Less than six months after opening, Zayed National Museum has already received international recognition, including a place on TIME Magazine’s 100 World’s Greatest Places 2026 list and recognition from Prix Versailles as one of the world’s seven most beautiful museums.
Designed by Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum features six permanent galleries, a temporary exhibition space and Al Masar Garden. Exhibits trace more than 300,000 years of human history in the UAE and honour the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Key highlights include the Magan Boat reconstruction project and the Abu Dhabi Pearl, believed to be one of the world’s oldest natural pearls.
The Natural History Museum takes visitors on a journey spanning 13.8 billion years, from the formation of the universe to the evolution of life on Earth, presented through an Arabian perspective.
Its galleries feature major exhibits including Stan the T. rex, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons discovered, and the Murchison Meteorite.
Visitors can also explore two temporary exhibitions currently on display — March of the Triceratops and the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.
Known as the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi showcases works spanning more than 10,000 years of civilisation.
The museum is also recognised for its distinctive dome structure, which creates its famous ‘rain of light’ effect.
Among its current exhibitions is Picasso, the Figure, which runs until the end of May. The exhibition explores Pablo Picasso’s fascination with the human form across seven decades and includes more than 130 works displayed alongside pieces by Arab modernist artists.
Established in 1969 by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Ain Museum was the UAE’s first museum.
Located within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Al Ain Oasis, the museum documents the region’s history from around 300,000 years ago to the present day through archaeological discoveries and historical artefacts.
The site also offers access to nearby heritage landmarks including Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Oasis.
Qasr Al Hosn includes Abu Dhabi’s oldest stone structure, originally built as a watchtower in the 1760s to guard a freshwater source.
The fort later expanded into the Inner Fort and Outer Palace, serving as the residence of the ruling family before reopening as a museum in 2018 following extensive restoration work.
Today, visitors can explore artefacts and archival materials dating back as far as 6000 BC.
Located inside the restored Al Maqta’a Fort, the museum reopened last year following major conservation works.
Its exhibits include vintage police vehicles, historical uniforms and archival materials, while the nearby 18th-century Al Maqta’a Tower remains one of Abu Dhabi’s earliest defensive structures.
Situated on Delma Island in Al Dhafra Region, Delma Museum is housed inside a former pearl merchant’s home dating back to the early 20th century.
The island itself was first inhabited nearly 7,000 years ago and is known for its archaeological significance and preserved historic buildings.
Visitors can reach the island by ferry, making it one of Abu Dhabi’s more unique cultural excursions.