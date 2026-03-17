Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural landmark earns global recognition from TIME in 2026
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has added another standout to its cultural scene. The Zayed National Museum has been named one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places for 2026, placing it among 100 destinations that offer something truly special for visitors.
Nestled within the growing Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum has quickly become a place people are curious about. It opened its doors in December 2025 and has since drawn attention for both its design and what it represents.
Rather than feeling like a traditional museum, it leans more towards a calm, reflective space where you can spend a few hours moving through stories of the UAE’s past.
Even before stepping inside, the building itself makes an impression. Designed by Norman Foster, the structure is inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight. The shape is striking but not over the top, and it ties back neatly to Emirati heritage.
Inside, the journey stretches back around 300,000 years, tracing human life in the region long before the country we know today. At the heart of it all is the story of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose life and values shape much of what you see. The galleries are not overwhelming, which makes it easy to take your time and actually absorb what is on display.
Some pieces naturally draw more attention than others. The Abu Dhabi Pearl, believed to be one of the oldest natural pearls ever discovered, is one of those quiet highlights.
Another is the Blue Qur’an, known for its deep colour and fine detail, offering a glimpse into the artistic traditions of the Islamic world.
One of the more unexpected features is a full-scale reconstruction of an ancient Magan boat. It gives a sense of how people in this region once travelled and traded, long before modern borders existed. It is the kind of exhibit that makes history feel more real and less distant.
Places are selected through nominations from TIME’s international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as an open application process.
With several major institutions now based in the same district, it is becoming a place where visitors can easily spend a full day, or even more, exploring art, history and ideas.
For residents, it is another reason to take a closer look at what is on their doorstep. For travellers, it adds one more stop to an already evolving map of must see places in the region.
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Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.