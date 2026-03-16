Families can enjoy heritage performances, workshops and cultural activities during Eid
Abu Dhabi: Zayed National Museum will mark Eid Al Fitr with a public programme titled The Joy of Eid, offering cultural performances, workshops and activities designed to bring families and communities together.
The initiative reflects the UAE’s Year of Family theme for 2026 and aims to highlight the role of shared traditions and heritage in strengthening social bonds. Visitors of all ages will be able to take part in experiences inspired by Emirati customs inside the museum’s galleries and public spaces.
The programme will feature traditional performance arts such as Al Ayyala, Al Harbiya and Al Habbān, alongside live demonstrations by Emirati practitioners showcasing falconry, weaving and perfume making. Interactive workshops, heritage games and cooking sessions inspired by local flavours will also form part of the celebrations.
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Film screenings and creative activities will explore the importance of family in preserving memories and cultural identity across generations. Special “Memory Corners” will allow visitors to create personalised keepsakes reflecting the spirit of Eid.
As part of the event, the museum will also introduce two quarterly accessibility programmes. The Beyond Sight initiative, scheduled for March 21, will provide guided tours and workshops for visitors with visual impairments and their companions. Participants will create tactile Eid greeting cards using natural materials.
On March 22, the Sensory Journeys programme will welcome visitors with developmental and learning disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum, offering guided activities designed to support engagement through sensory storytelling.
Organisers said the initiatives underline the museum’s ongoing commitment to making its cultural spaces accessible to all members of the community.
During Eid Al Fitr, Zayed National Museum will operate daily from 10am to 8pm. Guided tours in English and Arabic will be available throughout the holiday period, offering visitors the opportunity to explore UAE history, heritage and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Families and residents are encouraged to attend and take part in the programme, which aims to combine cultural learning with festive community experiences.
Further details about timings and bookings are available on the museum’s official website.