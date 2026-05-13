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Where to find embroidered Emirati Mukhawar dresses across Dubai this Eid season

A guide to finding the perfect Emirati Mukhawar ahead of Eid celebrations

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The Mukhawar is a full-length Emirati jalabiya celebrated for its hand-crafted embroidery and rich fabrics
The Mukhawar is a full-length Emirati jalabiya celebrated for its hand-crafted embroidery and rich fabrics
Boksha

Dubai: Eid shopping has its own rhythm in the UAE, and for many women across the country, no part of it matters more than finding the right dress.

The Mukhawar, a full-length Emirati jalabiya celebrated for its hand-crafted embroidery and rich fabrics, is as much a part of Eid preparation as the celebrations themselves.

What makes a Mukhawar

Unlike an abaya, which functions as an outer layer, the Mukhawar is a standalone dress worn for both daily life and major occasions. What sets it apart is the Talli, the intricate embroidery worked around the neckline, collar and cuffs.

Traditionally crafted with silver and gold metallic threads, contemporary versions incorporate crystals, colourful beadwork and stonework, with fabrics ranging from breathable cottons for everyday wear to silks, chiffons and velvets for Eid.

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Global Village

For sheer variety, nothing comes close to Global Village during the Ramadan and Eid season. The UAE Pavilion and Heritage Village are the natural starting point, with boutiques like Al Zahba Shop carrying classic, heritage-inspired designs with traditional Talli needlework.

The Gulf Pavilions, covering Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, offer heavily embellished options at competitive prices. If you would rather source fabric and have something made to measure, the India and Pakistan Pavilions stock dazzling silks and georgettes ready for a local tailor.

Global Village has also extended its season until May 31 with ticket discounts and offers.

The souks

For a fully customised fit, Deira remains the city's most reliable destination. The alleys surrounding the Kuwaiti Mosque in Al Daghaya are home to textile traders where you can pick up unstitched fabric packs complete with pre-embroidered neck pieces, then hand them directly to an on-site tailor.

Souk Al Marri, quieter and favoured by locals, specialises in stone-embellished embroidery on premium cotton and is worth visiting if you are looking to negotiate on price.

If you are short on time

For a ready-to-wear option without the wait, The Cotton Company at Abaya Mall in Mirdif offers everyday linen and cotton Mukhawars alongside a rapid stitch-and-shop custom service.

Online, Boksha curates independent Emirati designers in one place, while Amazon and Noon both carry affordable options with fast delivery.

Whichever route you take, the search itself is part of the experience. In Dubai, Eid dressing is never just about the dress.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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EidFashionDubaiEid Al Adha UAElifestyle

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