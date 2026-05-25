However, market watchers say gold’s gains remain cautious, as investors are waiting for firmer details on any final agreement between Washington and Tehran. Negotiations are still ongoing, and traders are also watching how the US Federal Reserve responds to inflation risks and interest-rate pressures in the months ahead.

International gold prices were trading around $4,557.44 per ounce, up $14.63, or 0.32 per cent, as investors reacted to signs that the US and Iran may be moving closer to a deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on global energy markets.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.