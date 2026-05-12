GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY

UAE gold shoppers get a price break as Dubai rates fall below Dh568

Softer global bullion rates bring slight relief for UAE jewellery buyers and tourists

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Higher oil prices and a stronger US dollar also pressured gold prices.
Higher oil prices and a stronger US dollar also pressured gold prices.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai gold prices eased on Tuesday morning, giving UAE shoppers and tourists a small breather after recent highs, as weaker international bullion prices filtered into the local market.

The market opened with Dubai 24K gold rate dropping to Dh567.50 per gram from Monday evening’s Dh570.75, while 22K gold fell to Dh525.50 from Dh528.50.

The decline comes as global gold prices softened ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with investors closely watching signals on future US interest rate cuts and growing tensions in the Middle East.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

For many UAE residents, especially those planning jewellery purchases, weddings, or summer travel shopping, the latest dip may offer a short-term buying opportunity.

Dubai’s gold market often reacts quickly to international movements because local retail prices are directly linked to global bullion trends and the dollar.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Global market trends

International gold prices were down 0.31 per cent at $4,703.34 an ounce in early trading after touching a three-week high earlier in the session.

Spot gold later slipped 0.6 per cent to $4,705.99 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $4,714.50.

Regional trends

Across the region, Saudi Arabia’s gold prices remained flat compared to the previous close. Saudi 24K gold held steady at SAR587 per gram, while 22K stayed at SAR536.

India, however, saw higher domestic gold rates despite the international decline. India’s 24K gold rose to ₹153,980 per 10 grams from ₹153,440, while 22K increased to ₹141,150 from ₹140,650.

Analysts say the mixed trend reflects strong local demand in India, currency movements, and concerns over possible government measures to reduce gold imports as energy prices remain elevated.

India’s largest jeweller, Titan Co. Ltd., said any government move to curb gold buying could slow demand temporarily, although long-term appetite for gold is expected to stay strong.

Globally, markets are weighing geopolitical uncertainty against expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Hopes for a breakthrough in the Middle East conflict weakened after US President Donald Trump said ceasefire talks involving Iran were “on life support”, adding to uncertainty in energy and financial markets.

Higher oil prices and a stronger US dollar also pressured gold prices. Rising crude prices can fuel inflation, making it more likely that central banks maintain elevated interest rates — a negative factor for gold because bullion does not pay interest.

Investors are now focused on the latest US Consumer Price Index data, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves and set the direction for gold prices globally.

With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Gold

Dubai gold prices rise after Dh11 drop this month

2m read
Dubai gold price drops Dh10 per gram, but seen rising

Dubai gold price drops Dh10 per gram, but seen rising

2m read
Dubai Gold

Gold steadies in Dubai, what buyers should know

2m read
Dubai gold prices rise again after March sell-off.

Gold rebounds after biggest monthly drop since 2008

3m read