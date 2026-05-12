Softer global bullion rates bring slight relief for UAE jewellery buyers and tourists
Dubai: Dubai gold prices eased on Tuesday morning, giving UAE shoppers and tourists a small breather after recent highs, as weaker international bullion prices filtered into the local market.
The market opened with Dubai 24K gold rate dropping to Dh567.50 per gram from Monday evening’s Dh570.75, while 22K gold fell to Dh525.50 from Dh528.50.
The decline comes as global gold prices softened ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with investors closely watching signals on future US interest rate cuts and growing tensions in the Middle East.
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For many UAE residents, especially those planning jewellery purchases, weddings, or summer travel shopping, the latest dip may offer a short-term buying opportunity.
Dubai’s gold market often reacts quickly to international movements because local retail prices are directly linked to global bullion trends and the dollar.
International gold prices were down 0.31 per cent at $4,703.34 an ounce in early trading after touching a three-week high earlier in the session.
Spot gold later slipped 0.6 per cent to $4,705.99 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $4,714.50.
Across the region, Saudi Arabia’s gold prices remained flat compared to the previous close. Saudi 24K gold held steady at SAR587 per gram, while 22K stayed at SAR536.
India, however, saw higher domestic gold rates despite the international decline. India’s 24K gold rose to ₹153,980 per 10 grams from ₹153,440, while 22K increased to ₹141,150 from ₹140,650.
Analysts say the mixed trend reflects strong local demand in India, currency movements, and concerns over possible government measures to reduce gold imports as energy prices remain elevated.
India’s largest jeweller, Titan Co. Ltd., said any government move to curb gold buying could slow demand temporarily, although long-term appetite for gold is expected to stay strong.
Globally, markets are weighing geopolitical uncertainty against expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.
Hopes for a breakthrough in the Middle East conflict weakened after US President Donald Trump said ceasefire talks involving Iran were “on life support”, adding to uncertainty in energy and financial markets.
Higher oil prices and a stronger US dollar also pressured gold prices. Rising crude prices can fuel inflation, making it more likely that central banks maintain elevated interest rates — a negative factor for gold because bullion does not pay interest.
Investors are now focused on the latest US Consumer Price Index data, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves and set the direction for gold prices globally.
With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg