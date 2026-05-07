The latest market move came while investors assessed signs of possible progress toward a US-Iran deal. Iran is evaluating a fresh US proposal to end the nearly 10-week war, according to a person familiar with the matter, while China has added to global pressure for a ceasefire.

Gold was supported by lower bond yields and a weaker dollar, both of which tend to help bullion. The metal is priced in the US currency and does not pay interest, making it more attractive when yields fall.

The week’s movement is important for jewellery buyers because even small per-gram changes can add up on heavier purchases. A 20-gram 22K jewellery purchase would cost about Dh385 more on Thursday than it did on Monday, before making charges and VAT.

The biggest increase came between May 5 and May 6, when 24K jumped Dh18 a gram in a single day to Dh566.50, while 22K rose Dh16.50 to Dh524.50. Thursday’s move added another Dh3 to 24K and Dh2.75 to 22K, keeping the market firmly above the lows seen earlier this week.

Dubai gold prices started May at elevated levels, with 24K at Dh557.50 and 22K at Dh516.25 on May 1. Prices eased slightly over the next few days, with 24K holding at Dh556 on May 2 and May 3, while 22K stayed at Dh514.75.

For shoppers, the move narrows the buying window that opened earlier in the week, when Dubai gold prices briefly dropped closer to Dh546 for 24K and Dh505.50 for 22K. That level did not last long, with prices rising again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said on social media on Wednesday that the US would end its military campaign and lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.