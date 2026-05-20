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Dubai gold prices fall below Dh538 as global rates weaken

UAE shoppers get lower gold rates as global prices slip on strong dollar pressure

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Gold prices in Dubai eased on Wednesday as global bullion remained under pressure from a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Gold prices in Dubai eased on Wednesday as global bullion remained under pressure from a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields. Photo for illustrative purposes.
GN

Dubai: Dubai gold prices fell on Wednesday, giving UAE shoppers slightly lower rates as global gold remained under pressure from a stronger US dollar and high US Treasury yields.

The price of 24K gold dropped to Dh537.75 per gram, down from Dh542.25 on Tuesday, while 22K fell to Dh498, down from Dh502. International spot gold was also lower at $4,477.84 an ounce, down 0.67 per cent.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

Analysts say gold is weakening because higher US bond yields and a stronger dollar are making bullion less attractive. Gold does not pay interest, so investors often shift to bonds when yields rise.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said gold remains under pressure as inflation concerns keep bond yields high. He added that geopolitical tensions are still supporting oil prices and inflation worries, which are also weighing on gold.

Meanwhile, Fadi Al Kurdi, Founder and CEO of FFA Kings, said gold could stay under pressure if the US dollar remains strong and markets continue to expect higher interest rates for longer.

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India trends

Gold prices in India, however, rose on Wednesday, even as global prices slipped.

In India, 24K gold rose to ₹15,835 per gram (₹158,350 per 10 grams) from ₹15,682 per gram (₹156,820 per 10 grams) yesterday, while 22K gold increased to ₹14,515 per gram (₹145,150 per 10 grams) from ₹14,375 per gram (₹143,750 per 10 grams).

Analysts say local demand and currency movements can sometimes push Indian prices higher even when global gold prices fall..

International gold trends

Internationally, gold markets remain caught between competing forces. Hopes of progress in US-Iran diplomacy have reduced some safe-haven urgency, but mixed signals from Washington and persistent Middle East tensions continue to keep markets cautious.

At the same time, a firm US dollar, high Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts are capping bullion’s upside. Investors are now watching the Fed’s latest policy signals closely, with analysts expecting gold to remain volatile and trade cautiously in the near term.

*With inputs from Reuters

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UAE GoldDubai gold

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