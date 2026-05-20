UAE shoppers get lower gold rates as global prices slip on strong dollar pressure
Dubai: Dubai gold prices fell on Wednesday, giving UAE shoppers slightly lower rates as global gold remained under pressure from a stronger US dollar and high US Treasury yields.
The price of 24K gold dropped to Dh537.75 per gram, down from Dh542.25 on Tuesday, while 22K fell to Dh498, down from Dh502. International spot gold was also lower at $4,477.84 an ounce, down 0.67 per cent.
(Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
Analysts say gold is weakening because higher US bond yields and a stronger dollar are making bullion less attractive. Gold does not pay interest, so investors often shift to bonds when yields rise.
Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said gold remains under pressure as inflation concerns keep bond yields high. He added that geopolitical tensions are still supporting oil prices and inflation worries, which are also weighing on gold.
Meanwhile, Fadi Al Kurdi, Founder and CEO of FFA Kings, said gold could stay under pressure if the US dollar remains strong and markets continue to expect higher interest rates for longer.
Gold prices in India, however, rose on Wednesday, even as global prices slipped.
In India, 24K gold rose to ₹15,835 per gram (₹158,350 per 10 grams) from ₹15,682 per gram (₹156,820 per 10 grams) yesterday, while 22K gold increased to ₹14,515 per gram (₹145,150 per 10 grams) from ₹14,375 per gram (₹143,750 per 10 grams).
Analysts say local demand and currency movements can sometimes push Indian prices higher even when global gold prices fall..
Internationally, gold markets remain caught between competing forces. Hopes of progress in US-Iran diplomacy have reduced some safe-haven urgency, but mixed signals from Washington and persistent Middle East tensions continue to keep markets cautious.
At the same time, a firm US dollar, high Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts are capping bullion’s upside. Investors are now watching the Fed’s latest policy signals closely, with analysts expecting gold to remain volatile and trade cautiously in the near term.
*With inputs from Reuters