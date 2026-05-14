GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Gold duty hike: UAE families save big carrying 140g legally when travelling to India

India’s 15% import duty hike is widening the Dubai-India gold price gap for travellers

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The price gap is becoming especially important for Indian expatriate families travelling home during the upcoming summer holiday period.
The price gap is becoming especially important for Indian expatriate families travelling home during the upcoming summer holiday period.

Dubai: Indian families in the UAE are increasingly recalculating wedding and holiday gold purchases after India raised import duties on gold and silver to 15%, sharply widening the price gap between Dubai and Indian markets.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

That gap is becoming especially important for Indian expatriate families travelling home during the summer holiday period and the upcoming NRI wedding season in July and August. Many are now choosing to complete wedding jewellery purchases in Dubai before flying, rather than buying in India after arrival.

Legally maximise allowances

Under existing Indian customs rules for eligible overseas passengers, women can carry up to 40 grams of gold jewellery duty-free, while men can carry up to 20 grams. That means a travelling family can collectively carry substantially larger quantities legally depending on family composition.

A husband and wife can together carry up to 60 grams duty-free. Add an adult daughter and the allowance rises to 100 grams. A family with two eligible women and two men can collectively carry up to 120 grams, while some larger family combinations can reach 140 grams or more.

At current Dubai gold rates on May 14, 2026 — Dh566.50 per gram for 24K, Dh524.75 for 22K, Dh503 for 21K and Dh431.25 for 18K gold — a family collectively carrying 140 grams of jewellery could be transporting gold worth well over Dh73,000 at today’s 22K prices alone. (Check latest forex rates here.)

Dubai prices versus Indian prices

With Indian gold import duties now raised to 15%, alongside local taxes and generally higher making charges, the overall cost of buying wedding and family jewellery in India is expected to rise further.

That widening gap is becoming more noticeable as global gold prices remain near record highs. For families purchasing 100 grams or more for weddings, engagements, or gifting, the difference could translate into savings worth several thousand dirhams when buying in Dubai instead of India.

Dubai also continues to hold structural pricing advantages beyond the duty differential. Investment-grade gold bars in the UAE remain VAT-free, tourists can reclaim VAT on jewellery purchases, and making charges are often lower than in many other markets. Jewellers also point to strict UAE oversight on gold purity standards as an added draw for buyers.

Rush in summer travel purchases

The timing of India’s duty increase coincides with one of the busiest travel periods for Indian expatriates in the Gulf. School holidays, summer leave, and the NRI wedding season typically drive a sharp increase in jewellery buying across the UAE between June and August.

Retailers say many residents are now advancing purchases to lock in Dubai pricing before travelling home, especially for bridal jewellery and family gifting. Some jewellers expect one of the strongest summer demand periods in recent years as Indian buyers increasingly view Dubai as a more cost-effective jewellery shopping destination after the duty hike.

The UAE’s wider selection is also adding to the appeal. Retailers say GCC shoppers have access to jewellery sourced from more than 20 countries and hundreds of thousands of designs, while rising import duties may make international collections more expensive in India.

What travellers must remember

Indian customs rules continue to distinguish between jewellery and bullion products such as gold bars and coins.

Passengers carrying quantities beyond the permitted allowance must declare them on arrival and pay applicable customs duty. Travellers are also advised to retain invoices and purity certificates for customs verification.

For many UAE-based families, though, the calculation has become increasingly simple: with Indian gold prices expected to rise further after the latest duty increase, buying jewellery in Dubai before summer travel could now offer noticeably better value than in previous years.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelUAE GoldDubai goldUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A time to buy or just to window shop?

Buying gold in UAE will now be cheaper for Indians

3m read
In Dubai, 24K gold opened at Dh568.25 per gram on Monday morning, unchanged from Sunday evening’s close.

Dubai gold prices steady as global rates dip

3m read
Dubai gold prices rise again today

Dubai gold prices rise again today

3m read
Dubai gold price drops Dh10 per gram, but seen rising

Dubai gold price drops Dh10 per gram, but seen rising

2m read