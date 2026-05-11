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Dubai gold prices hold firm at record highs as Iran tensions keep markets on edge

Saudi gold prices stay flat as oil, Iran tensions shape bullion market mood

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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In Dubai, 24K gold opened at Dh568.25 per gram on Monday morning, unchanged from Sunday evening’s close.
In Dubai, 24K gold opened at Dh568.25 per gram on Monday morning, unchanged from Sunday evening’s close.
IANS

The comes despite international gold prices slipping in early trade, signalling that UAE buyers are still seeing elevated rates hold near historic highs.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

In Dubai, 24K gold opened at Dh568.25 per gram on Monday morning, unchanged from Sunday evening’s close.

Meanwhile, 22K gold held steady at Dh526.25 per gram. The flat opening suggests the local market is pausing after sharp swings last week, when international gold prices climbed amid fears surrounding the ongoing US-Iran conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Global market trends

International gold prices, however, edged lower as markets reopened after the weekend. Spot gold was trading near $4,678 per ounce in early Asian trade, while international rates quoted in the UAE market showed a 0.54 per cent decline to $4,661.05.

Market analysts say bullion is facing pressure from two competing forces — rising geopolitical risks, which usually support safe-haven demand for gold, and growing fears that higher oil prices could keep inflation and interest rates elevated for longer.

Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Regional trends

Saudi Arabia’s gold market also mirrored Dubai’s stability on Monday morning. The price of 24K gold held unchanged at SAR586 per gram, while 22K gold remained steady at SAR535 per gram.

The lack of movement across Gulf markets reflects cautious trading sentiment as investors assess developments in the Middle East and wait for fresh US inflation data later this week.

According to Reuters, gold prices slipped after hopes for a quick diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran faded again. US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to a US peace proposal over the weekend, raising fears that the conflict could drag on further.

The conflict has already disrupted shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz and pushed oil prices higher, adding to inflation concerns globally. Analysts say this is becoming a key driver for gold markets because persistent inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters that markets are now unwinding expectations of a near-term peace deal, while rising crude oil prices are adding fresh pressure on gold.

Bloomberg reported that bullion prices had risen about 2 per cent last week before Monday’s pullback. Analysts also noted that attacks over the weekend near the Gulf region highlighted how fragile the current ceasefire situation remains.

Investors are now closely watching upcoming US consumer inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve for clues on the direction of interest rates. Stronger inflation readings could further strengthen the US dollar, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Despite Monday’s dip, analysts believe gold could continue trading within a broad $4,400-$4,800 per ounce range in the near term as geopolitical uncertainty and energy market disruptions continue to dominate investor sentiment.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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