The conflict has already disrupted shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz and pushed oil prices higher, adding to inflation concerns globally. Analysts say this is becoming a key driver for gold markets because persistent inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

According to Reuters, gold prices slipped after hopes for a quick diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran faded again. US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to a US peace proposal over the weekend, raising fears that the conflict could drag on further.

Investors are now closely watching upcoming US consumer inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve for clues on the direction of interest rates. Stronger inflation readings could further strengthen the US dollar, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.