Dubai gold prices jump more than Dh11 as 24K hits fresh May high

Trump said in a social media post that “great progress” had been made with Iran and that he would pause a US-led effort to help stranded ships exit the Strait of Hormuz to see whether an agreement can be finalised.

Gold prices in Dubai have moved unevenly since the start of May. The 24K rate stood at Dh557.50 on May 1, eased to Dh556 on May 2 and 3, dropped to Dh546 on May 4 and recovered to Dh548.50 on May 5 before rising to Dh560 on Wednesday.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the truce that began just under a month ago was holding, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said offensive operations were over and Washington was shifting to protecting shipping in the strait. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks were “making progress.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.